Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about this character after last night's episode

Casualty fans agree that one key character in the show 'always shines', naming Dylan Keogh as the firm fan favourite.

During the latest instalment of Casualty of the 'Internal Affairs' storyline (which aired Saturday, 10th May 2025), we saw Rida, a newly trained nurse, struggling to report misconduct within the ED.

But it was a character who wasn't as embroiled in the drama that got viewers talking on social media.

'Whether Dylan is in an episode for 20secs, 2minutes or 20minutes, William Beck always shines as Dylan,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Whether Dylan is in an episode for 20secs, 2minutes or 20minutes, William Beck always shines as Dylan. #casualty pic.twitter.com/T2houIlepKMay 10, 2025

While another simply said, 'Dylan beautiful human.'

Dylan beautiful human #Casualty pic.twitter.com/rjaybn9EmCMay 10, 2025

While another wrote during the episode, 'Dylan keogh appreciation post.'

Dylan keogh appreciation post 😍🥰🫶 #Casualty pic.twitter.com/xJzqz0tXAcMay 10, 2025

While another said, 'dylan keogh best character.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

dylan keogh best character #casualty pic.twitter.com/Ig03POSAXrMay 4, 2025

The Dylan appreciation has been going strong for the entire season, with another writing last week, 'For the love of god, can something nice please happen to Stevie soon?!

'And I would also very much like to marry Dylan please.'

For the love of god, can something nice please happen to Stevie soon?! And I would also very much like to marry Dylan please #CasualtyMay 3, 2025

While another said, 'I can’t wait to see what Dylan’s next storyline will be.'

I can’t wait to see what Dylan’s next storyline will be. #CasualtyMay 3, 2025

While another said, 'I’m just so incredibly glad Dylan Keogh’s character exists and he’s played by the fantastic William Beck.'

I’m just so incredibly glad Dylan Keogh’s character exists and he’s played by the fantastic William Beck. #Casualty pic.twitter.com/1jCL6UqlFkMay 3, 2025

And another wrote, 'I love how we have Dylan and Iain and Cam showing support to friends tonight.'

I love how we have Dylan and Iain and Cam showing support to friends tonight. #casualtyMay 3, 2025

While another wrote, 'I like Dylan. It's good to see a character in a drama that doesn't try to make drama out of a situation. He says what needs to be said and it's up to others to listen.'

I like Dylan. It's good to see a character in a drama that doesn't try to make drama out of a situation. He says what needs to be said and it's up to others to listen. #CasualtyMay 3, 2025

Meanwhile, another said, 'Sorry Stevie, but Dylan is the best doctor in the ED.'

Sorry Stevie, but Dylan is the best doctor in the ED #casualtyMay 3, 2025

And another agreed, 'For me dylan you’ll always be the best Doctor in that hospital.'

For me dylan you’ll always be the best Doctor in that hospital 🫶 #casualtyMay 3, 2025

Meanwhile, fans commented on the drama around Rida, with one writing, 'Rida's playing the long game. She's gonna try to bring him down, I reckon.'

Rida's playing the long game. She's gonna try to bring him down, I reckon #CasualtyMay 10, 2025

Tune in next Saturday, May 17th, to find out what's next for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.