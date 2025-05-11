Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about this character after last night's episode

By published

Casualty viewers say there's one character in the show that 'always shines'

Casualty: embargoed 22/04/25 Dylan Keogh talks to Flynn and puts him in his place.
(Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty fans agree that one key character in the show 'always shines', naming Dylan Keogh as the firm fan favourite.

During the latest instalment of Casualty of the 'Internal Affairs' storyline (which aired Saturday, 10th May 2025), we saw Rida, a newly trained nurse, struggling to report misconduct within the ED.

But it was a character who wasn't as embroiled in the drama that got viewers talking on social media.

'Whether Dylan is in an episode for 20secs, 2minutes or 20minutes, William Beck always shines as Dylan,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another simply said, 'Dylan beautiful human.'

While another wrote during the episode, 'Dylan keogh appreciation post.'

While another said, 'dylan keogh best character.'

The Dylan appreciation has been going strong for the entire season, with another writing last week, 'For the love of god, can something nice please happen to Stevie soon?!

'And I would also very much like to marry Dylan please.'

While another said, 'I can’t wait to see what Dylan’s next storyline will be.'

While another said, 'I’m just so incredibly glad Dylan Keogh’s character exists and he’s played by the fantastic William Beck.'

And another wrote, 'I love how we have Dylan and Iain and Cam showing support to friends tonight.'

While another wrote, 'I like Dylan. It's good to see a character in a drama that doesn't try to make drama out of a situation. He says what needs to be said and it's up to others to listen.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'Sorry Stevie, but Dylan is the best doctor in the ED.'

And another agreed, 'For me dylan you’ll always be the best Doctor in that hospital.'

Meanwhile, fans commented on the drama around Rida, with one writing, 'Rida's playing the long game. She's gonna try to bring him down, I reckon.'

Tune in next Saturday, May 17th, to find out what's next for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.

A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 

