Casualty exclusive — Michael Stevenson: ‘There’s still a lot we don’t know about Iain’

Michael Stevenson — a Casualty exclusive

After 13 years of death-defying rescues and rocky relationships, paramedic Iain Dean seemed ready to settle down when he married advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan in May. Yet the opening episode of Casualty’s latest 12-part miniseries Supply and Demand quickly dispelled that idea, as the thrill-seeking medic ascended a tower crane in 40mph winds, saved its trapped operator, and subsequently decided he wanted to join Holby City’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

This week in BBC One's medical drama, Iain embarks on HART training with high hopes of landing a permanent position on the specialised emergency response unit. However, he receives a deeply personal phone call that will lead the fan-favourites into unexplored emotional territory…

Here, Michael Stevenson, who has played the plucky paramedic since 2012, reveals more in this exclusive interview…

Michael Stevenson - Casualty Q&A

Why does Iain want to make this career change, Michael? “Iain's motivation is driven by two things really, first of all the unexpected thrill he gets from the crane rescue in episode one of Supply and Demand which, even by Iain's standards, is one of the braver - or more stupid! - things that he's ever done. Secondly, doing that under the watch of HART professional Tim Matthews [The Devil’s Hour Ross Waiton], who couldn’t help being impressed, has given him a buzz he hasn’t felt in a while.”

What’s going through his mind as he undertakes HART training alongside colleague Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) then? “There’s a spark of intrigue, with Iain wondering if he can step up here. During the training he’s in his element and loves every aspect of it but, as the episode goes on, he receives a phone call that is a blast from the past…”

Details about the call are top secret for now, but what can you tease? “I can’t reveal too much but it’s something he’s been expecting and has subconsciously swept under the carpet. Not only does it affect that day’s training, it affects him going forward. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Iain and why he is the way he is. His whole life has been about helping people, but what are these impulses and what are they rooted in?”

It must be gratifying for you as an actor that Iain still holds so much intrigue? “It’s fantastic. There's such a lot of history to him yet there’s still a heap that’s unknown. The writers and producers never run out of possibilities of what to do with him - and it keeps me on my toes. A lot of viewers may have seen the wedding as the beginning of a new settled Iain, but the show’s not having it!”

Speaking of the wedding - can we ask about that kiss with Stevie Nash? “Well, was it a kiss? Stevie [played by Elinor Lawless] went in for one, but if it stood in a court of law it may not be classed as a kiss! “You know Iain’s relationship with Stevie has blossomed nicely over the years and has turned into a lovely friendship and he sees that moment for what it is. Thankfully, amongst all the emotions and of a wedding and earlier when he rescued her from her shower - he knows what she’s been through and that moment is a little bit of self-sabotage. Thankfully, he was onto it and shut it down pretty quickly; whatever it was wasn't enough to divulge and take any further…”

Do you think bride Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) would see it that way? “Probably not - particularly on her wedding day! Like any other things that pop up and rear their ugly heads, it’s there on the shelf to bring out whenever we need a bit of drama. I think viewers may have been expecting a bit more in terms of drama and the wedding going wrong, but it was nice to let Iain and Faith have their happy moment and let the drama unfold elsewhere. “Did you notice Iain’s green tie and matching green pocket handkerchief that brought the paramedic colours into that episode? And the toppers on the cake - they made three of them just in case anything went wrong!”

The recent trailer for Supply and Demand indicates major problems in the usually tightknit paramedic team and appears to show Iain accusing his closest friend, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn), of stealing drugs. What can you reveal? “The paramedic team is very fractured in this boxset because of something that’s happening in the wider community. Relationships will be tested, particularly Iain and Jacob. Suspicion manifests into a lot of blame being put on people in the paramedic department and in the hospital as a whole because it’s a mystery as to how it’s happening. Nobody knows where their loyalties lie and there are massive divides…”

Finally, what do these developments mean for Iain’s wife, Faith? “Viewers will see how quickly things can change for these two. There’s definitely an element of selfishness in Iain’s decision to choose the secondment to HART. He didn’t plan it, but he’s taken the opportunity with open arms, while those around him have to just go along with it. I guess, if you take on Iain it’s never going to be an easy ride. Perhaps there should have been something in their wedding vows saying, ‘for better or worse, for riskier or poorer, for dead or alive!’”

Who's calling Iain? Find out when Casualty's Supply and Demand - Episode 2 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 28 June 2025 at 8.20pm. The episode is also available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

Casualty's 12-part storyline Supply and Demand sees Holby's tight-knit paramedic team unravel... (Image credit: BBC)

More exclusives with the cast of Casualty

Elinor Lawless on Stevie Nash’s recovery and unwanted attention from Flynn Byron

Sarah Seggari on filming Rida’s harrowing story and future plot twists

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Robert Bathurst on playing Casualty villain Russell Whitelaw and a surprise new project in the works

Sarah Seggari ‘We filmed for six hours on a closed set’

Olly Rix explains why Flynn Byron is a force to be reckoned with

Melanie Hill reveals that Siobhan McKenzie's unimaginable loss

William Beck on playing Dylan Keogh