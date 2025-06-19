Casualty exclusive: Elinor Lawless: ‘Stevie has never been this scared’

Elinor Lawless admits that her fiercely independent and much-loved Casualty character, Stevie Nash, has been through a lot in recent months. After the death of her partner Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) in February , the doctor experienced a false-positive pregnancy test, which led to a cancer diagnosis.

“Stevie has been battered by the fates,” says Elinor when she joins us for an exclusive interview. “I've never felt her to be as scared as she is in this storyline. For the first time, she is really terrified - and she hates being afraid."

Now, having recovered from major surgery and completed chemotherapy treatment, Stevie returns to Holby ED in Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 2 . But there's no such thing as a gentle launch, as the doctor is plunged into Holby’s drug crisis, while dealing with complex, private emotions.

Working more closely with her friend from medical school, clinical lead Flynn Bryon (Olly Rix), seems to help bring her back to herself a little. However, then he has to go and spoil it all!

Here, Elinor tells us more…

Elinor Lawless — Casualty Q&A — Please note, this interview contains spoilers regarding Supply and Demand - Episode 2.

Can you explain Stevie's state of mind following the completion of her treatment? “She is absolutely flummoxed by how little fight she has and how much fear she feels in the aftermath. She's had a hysterectomy that she didn't expect and the hormonal repercussions of that have put her into an early menopause. “I remember doing a scene for Supply and Demand - Episode 1 , where she's coming through the hospital double doors, it was her last session, and she sees Flynn. For me, in that moment, it was like looking at her in a past life; she'll never be on the other side of that certainty and uncertainty again. That's something I think she has to learn to come to terms with and to live with.”

What lies at the heart of these feelings? “When we were about to embark on the ovarian cancer storyline, I had a meeting with several women who were at different stages of treatment and something that they all spoke about in common was that sense of loss; loss of certainty, for some, loss of the opportunity to have children for others, and the loss of the choice. That was something that we really wanted to explore here. The fact that there is no answer and that's terrifying when that hits you for the first time in life. For Stevie, she's quite good at compartmentalising grief, but she can't outrun this one because she's living it.”

It sounds like you spoke with some remarkable women as part of your research? “Yes, they were lovely, and it was really humbling. When you get to do something like this, you're in the privileged position where you’re getting to tell a story, but not actually living it. You’ll go to places mentally and physically to deliver the best possible version of the story so that people can catch a glimpse of something they recognise or something they know. But I am really aware that somebody yells, ‘cut’ on the fictional tragedy. I have a huge deal of respect for the fact that those women don’t get that, and I kept them in my head during filming.”

How would you describe the situation in Holby when Stevie goes back to work? “There’s a crisis where street drugs are being laced with other drugs that can have a fatal effect, so she’s coming into chaos. In this episode you get glimpses that she’s got peripheral myopathy, which is a common side effect of some chemo drugs and causes her hands to feel like they’re on fire and constantly reminds her that she was and is a sick person. In terms of her recovery, I think it’s way too soon for her to return, but she needs it to feel normal.”

Is that tied into the reason why she’s changed her appearance? “Yes, it’s that thing of, ‘I want to leave this behind - I’ll cut my hair and dye it blonde.’ I’m quite conservative when it comes to my hair, but I thought, this is something Stevie would do, so I got it chopped off. It's her attempt to cast off what’s happened and restart. But Stevie soon realises it’s going to take more than a haircut…”

We learn more about Stevie’s past connection with Flynn here too. What can you reveal? “They went to medical school together and have been through those headless, untouchable, arrogant teenage phases together, and it’s something they find hard to let go of. Med school was a time when they were finding ways to cope with dealing with the life and death of their profession, and they have a kind-of shorthand. You’ll see her tell Flynn about how terrified she feels after her best friend Faith Cadogan [Kirsty Mitchell] calls her a warrior [for beating cancer].”

Unfortunately he goes and spoils it all by making a pass at her in a swimming pool! How does she react? “I know, it’s like, ‘dude, read the room and smell the chlorine!’ Stevie is very much, ‘What are you doing?!’ She has seen him do this [in the past] to other women but out of pride she never went there. It’s a moment where she takes charge and tells him to back off! It’s been great working with Olly to find the key to our characters’ friendship.”

It feels like a reverse mirror image of the wedding when she attempted to kiss Faith’s hubby, Iain Dean… “It’s a good book end, isn't it? I think she recognises that… During that moment at the wedding she was determined to live a life completely on her own and push everyone away. She literally behaved like a child! But Iain and Faith proved her wrong, and that was a real moment for her. So, she sees that the weirdness around the Flynn thing is self-sabotage and playing a role that he doesn’t need to play.”

Was it fun to film in the swimming pool setting? “It was so lovely, but I am absolutely one of the world's worst swimmers. It's like watching a baby deer drown — they did well to get some footage! Excitingly, I got to work with some people from Pinewood Studios. They tried to get me to open my eyes while swimming underwater but I couldn’t do it. I was trying to look fierce and sexy, but I looked like a blowfish!”

Finally, what are your hopes for Stevie in the future? “Stevie, at her heart and soul, is a true independent and I think she's doubted that of late. I think it's okay for her to get back to feeling that sense of self reliance, because she loves the fact that she can get on and do things on her own. It's really important to her. So my hope for Stevie is that she can reassert her independence. Stevie’s at her happiest and feels most connected when she’s in the zone at work, it really drives her. And I guess I’m the same. I love my work. It’s so energising to be able to play someone who loves getting her sleeves rolled up in those high energy resus scenes!”

Casualty Supply and Demand - Episode 2 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 21 June 2025 at 8.35pm. It is also available to watch from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/