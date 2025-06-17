Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash in emotional return and kiss shock!

Stevie Nash is thrown in the deep end during Casualty's Supply and Demand - episode two.

Stevie Nash is desperately searching for her new normal in Casualty this week.

In the second instalment of 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 14 June 2025 at 8.35pm (See our TV Guide ) — Stevie returns to work, where one colleague is especially pleased to see her!

Meanwhile, overdose patients flood Holby ED, pushing the hospital staff and paramedic team to breaking point.

Plus, nurse Ngozi Okoye is keeping a secret, doctor Rash Masum is smitten, and Nicole Piper comes face-to-face with her past…

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - episode 2 below…

Stevie Nash is back! But all is not well…

Stevie Nash feels ready to ease herself back into work this week following her chemotherapy treatment - but unfortunately for the consultant, the timing is terrible.

On her first day back, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) finds herself in the middle of Holby City’s drug crisis. And, adding to the pressure, clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) throws her into the deep end.

Prior to her first shift, a cancer professional queries whether it’s too soon for her to be returning, but Stevie admits she’s excited to return.

However, something the doctor is keeping to herself, is that she’s experiencing peripheral myopathy.

“It’s a common side effect of some chemo drugs and causes her hands to feel like they’re on fire, which constantly reminds Stevie that she was sick,” Elinor Lawless tells us in an exclusive interview, adding: “In terms of Stevie’s recovery, it’s way too soon for her to return, but she needs it to feel normal…”

Full interview coming soon.

Grim reality

The Holby emergency services face a crisis quite unlike anything in their history, as overdose victims suffering the effects of laced drugs, coupled with a shortage of life-saving medications, sees bodies literally piling up in the ED.

As a result, Flynn ends up leaving Stevie alone in resus, dealing with the disaster when he’s called away… Is he expecting too much too soon?

Holby ED is barely keeping afloat during the drug crisis. Can clinical lead Flynn Byron turn things around? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Flynn hearts Stevie?

Later in the episode, Flynn joins Stevie on her daily swim where she opens up to him about how she’s feeling about being labelled as a warrior when she believes she's anything but.

Flynn - who is now openly indulging in extra-curricular dalliances since the breakdown of his marriage to wife Claire - takes this rekindled closeness with his former medical student pal as a signal to make a move.

Given everything she’s been through, how will Stevie react?

Doctor Nash's return to work is full of unexpected surprises - including juicy details about Stevie and Flynn's past! (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Nicole Piper comes face to face with someone important from her past. We’re not giving anything else away, other than to say — keep an eye out for Brookside star Sandra Maitland who plays patient Maggie Findlay in this emotive storyline.

It also introduces Charlie Ann Upton as newcomer Cassie Woods. What is her connection to Nicole?

There's another unexpected moment for the doctor later in her shift too. Just when Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) thinks her day can’t get any worse, she accidentally makes a discovery about ex-girlfriend Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) which shocks her…

The arrival of Maggie sheds more light on Nicole's past. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) implore Flynn to declare a major incident. He’s not convinced, but will he listen to the voices of experience?



Anxious about husband Iain Dean’s upcoming secondment to Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), new wife (love writing that!) Faith Cadogan turns to Jan for help with trying to talk him out of it.

Will Iain (Michael Stevenson) reconsider the HART placement when Jan and Faith beg him to change his mind?

After a harrowing shift will Iain Dean have a change of HART? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is clearly smitten with pharmacist Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary). With a little encouragement from nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) can he be persuaded to ask her out?

Faith struggles while Iain considers whether he wants to enter a new high-risk profession. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

It’s revealed this week that there’s another side to Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) that viewers haven’t seen before. When faced with this surprise revelation, paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) appears somewhat shocked. But why?

And finally, after a grim and gruelling shift, a Holby favourite decides they can’t take it anymore… and we're not talking about Iain.

Find out who it is when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - episode 2 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 21 May 2025 at 8.35pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.