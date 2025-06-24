Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean STUNNED by blast from the past

Iain Dean is floored by a ghost from his past in Casualty's Supply and Demand - Episode 2. Who is calling him?

Iain Dean manoeuvres into murky emotional depths in Casualty this week after a shocking phone call leaves him reeling!

In the third instalment of 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 28 June 2025 at 8.20pm (See our TV Guide ) — Iain is faced with a blast from his past.

Elsewhere, Ngozi Okoye spirals and Rida Amaan excitedly returns to Holby ED in a new role.

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 3 below…

Iain Dean's call of duty...

Paramedic Iain Dean embarks on a new chapter of his career when he joins the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) for a decisive training session, but will a ghost from the past derail his hopes and dreams?

This week, Iain (Michael Stevenson) is excited to be training alongside HART. He's also determined to impress team leader Tim Matthews (Ross Waiton, The Devil’s Hour) and dead-set on landing a permanent placement with the high-risk medics… Despite his wife Faith’s anxieties about the dangers involved!

Hold the line caller... Iain Dean's life is about to be upended... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Friendly competition

As Iain and fellow paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) - who is also looking for a new challenge - prepare to be put through their paces, HART expert Tim explains that he will be testing their physical and mental fitness. He also warns them that if they fail any part of the course, they’re out!

The pair get off to a competitive start, however, Iain’s many years of experience shine through initially. Yet, his confidence and focus are suddenly shattered when he answers a mystery phone call just before a task involving toxic chemicals!

Teddy is game for some friendly competition. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Otherwise engaged

Distracted, Iain fails to hear Tim’s instructions as he begins the course’s crucial final task, with devastating consequences…

Will Iain be booted out of HART?

“When Iain receives the phone call it's a blast from the past - and something he’s subconsciously swept under the carpet. Not only does it affect that day’s training, it affects him going forward,” teases Michael Stevenson, who plays him, during an exclusive interview with WTW. “There’s still a lot we don’t know about Iain and why he is the way he is. A lot of relationships are going to be fractured…”

Who is calling Iain - and why?

Will Tim be forced to boot Iain out of the running for a position on HART? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Ngozi hits rock bottom…

Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) spirals when she wakes up beside a stranger and attempts to perform damage control with her son, Obi (terrific young actor Aryel Tsoto), after leaving him home alone overnight. He’s not buying her version of events however, and things nosedive from there…

What follows is a make-or-break shift, made worse by a banging hangover, a blazing row with her ex, Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson), and a dreadful patient mistake.

Will the tinned pina coladas in her handbag prove impossible to resist?

Ngozi is keeping her bag close to her... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Rida Amaan starts her first shift as a Band 6 nurse and she’s given a warm welcome by her colleagues. Clinical nurse manager, Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill), however, has some words of advice for Rida - don’t be afraid to put your foot down.

Soon Rida (Sarah Seggari) realises the value of Siobhan’s wisdom when close pal and housemate Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) fails to accept that she’s in charge.

How will Jodie react when Rida pushes back?

Will Jodie's behaviour leave Rida feeling blue? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) has something serious on his mind… Watch this space for a shock new storyline for the paramedic!

It seems to be a day for unwanted phone call... Nicole is unimpressed when she is contacted by Obi's school. Is he okay?

Dylan Keogh isn't afraid to rock the boat in Supply and Demand - Episode 2 (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Meanwhile, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) suspects that Ngozi may not be fit for duty and requests permission to perform a breathalyser test. She reluctantly agrees… What will the results say? And will Dylan be forced to take official action?

With the drug crisis showing no signs of abating, Dylan has an idea about easing the stress on the ED, which also may save lives. However, when he takes a course of immediate action in relation to a particularly vulnerable patient, clinical lead Flynn Bryon (Olly Rix) is fuming!

What has Dylan done? Is he justified? And are the two medics headed for another altercation? (Ahh go on, it makes for good watching)

Fight back? Flynn squares up to Dylan... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And, finally, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is a tower of support for Iain when he later tells her about the call he received during his HART training, which is good news for fans of the newlyweds, as the paramedic is headed into a complex and emotional storyline…

Find out who’s been calling Iain when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 3 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 28 June 2025 at 8.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.