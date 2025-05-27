Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash causes chaos on Faith and Iain’s wedding day
Airs Saturday 31 May 2025 at 8.30pm on BBC1.
Stevie Nash is on track to becoming the bridesmaid from hell in Casualty this week.
Elsewhere in the eleventh instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs — airing on BBC1, Saturday 31 May 2025 at 8.30pm (See our TV Guide) — with an investigation looming into his assault on nurse Rida Amaan, scheming surgeon Russell Whitelaw is hellbent on getting Flynn Byron to retract his witness statement... by any means necessary.
Meanwhile, Ngozi Okoye makes a rash decision and Indie Jankowski is forced to choose between her family and her friends - where will the trainee paramedic’s loyalty lie?
More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 11 below…
Stevie Nash is unreachable as Faith and Iain prepare to tie the knot
Stevie Nash is MIA on Faith and Iain's big day!
Faith Cadogan is a bag of nerves on the morning of her wedding to paramedic Iain Dean - but it has nothing to do with the bride getting cold feet!
Advanced clinical practitioner Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is worried that her best friend and maid of honour Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) won’t be by her side following their recent fallout.
With Stevie not answering Faith’s calls, groom Iain (Michael Stevenson) secretly decides to pay the doctor a house call to persuade her to attend.
Stevie down and out
Meanwhile, Stevie is struggling with surgical menopausal symptoms following her hysterectomy, ignores Faith’s calls, and decides to take a cold shower.
Yet, disaster strikes when the medic passes out in the freezing water.
Iain turns up and pounds on the door, but unfortunately, he can’t hear Stevie’s faint cries for help, due to her music playing at full blast.
Fortunately, just as he’s about to leave, there's a gap in her bangin’ tunes…
Iain to the rescue
Whether on duty or going for a walk, the loveable paramedic is no stranger to saving people in distress - so why would his wedding day be any different?
On hearing Stevie’s in trouble he bursts into her flat and springs into rescue mode!
Once warmed up, Stevie reveals that she’s bailing on her maid of honour duties, and Iain better get going soon before he’s late for his own wedding.
Iain, however, manages to get Stevie to open up about her upcoming chemotherapy sessions and convinces her to stand by Faith’s side.
But the drama doesn’t end there - at the reception Stevie hits the free booze in a big way and presses her in-built self-destruct button!
Will her out-of-order actions have very real repercussions for Iain and Faith’s relationship and Stevie’s friendship with the couple?
What has Stevie done - and will it ruin her best friend’s wedding?
Also in Casualty this week
Stevie isn’t the only guest guaranteed to wake up after the party with a hangover to beat the band and a bellyful of regrets. Those in question will most likely want to draw a veil over their actions, but we doubt the scriptwriters will oblige!
Keep a close eye on Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) especially, who attends the wedding party without her girlfriend Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson). After a stressful shift, will she give into dangerous temptations?
Also worth watching this week is Indie Jankowski. We don’t want to give too much away, but there are shocking scenes when the trainee paramedic must choose between protecting her father Samuel (Martin Hancock) or her paramedic family. Where will her loyalties lie?
And finally, not everyone is whooping it up at Mr & Mrs Dean’s wedding. At the hospital, Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) resorts to blackmail and bribery, which leads to a major dilemma for his cheating son-in-law Flynn Byron (Olly Rix). Meanwhile devastated nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is forced to relive Russell’s assault for a HR investigation.
Can Russell coerce Flynn into dropping his witness statement and betraying Rida in order to save his marriage?
Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 11 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 31 May 2025 at 8.30pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With over twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.