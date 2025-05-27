Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash causes chaos on Faith and Iain’s wedding day

Is Stevie Nash out of the picture on Faith Cadogan and Iain Dean's big day?

Stevie Nash is on track to becoming the bridesmaid from hell in Casualty this week.

Elsewhere in the eleventh instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs — airing on BBC1, Saturday 31 May 2025 at 8.30pm (See our TV Guide ) — with an investigation looming into his assault on nurse Rida Amaan, scheming surgeon Russell Whitelaw is hellbent on getting Flynn Byron to retract his witness statement... by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, Ngozi Okoye makes a rash decision and Indie Jankowski is forced to choose between her family and her friends - where will the trainee paramedic’s loyalty lie?

Stevie Nash is unreachable as Faith and Iain prepare to tie the knot

Stevie Nash is MIA on Faith and Iain's big day!

Faith Cadogan is a bag of nerves on the morning of her wedding to paramedic Iain Dean - but it has nothing to do with the bride getting cold feet!

Advanced clinical practitioner Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is worried that her best friend and maid of honour Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) won’t be by her side following their recent fallout.

With Stevie not answering Faith’s calls, groom Iain (Michael Stevenson) secretly decides to pay the doctor a house call to persuade her to attend.

Faith braces herself for a Stevie hitch on her big day... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Stevie down and out

Meanwhile, Stevie is struggling with surgical menopausal symptoms following her hysterectomy, ignores Faith’s calls, and decides to take a cold shower.

Yet, disaster strikes when the medic passes out in the freezing water.

Iain turns up and pounds on the door, but unfortunately, he can’t hear Stevie’s faint cries for help, due to her music playing at full blast.

Fortunately, just as he’s about to leave, there's a gap in her bangin’ tunes…

There's no dressing it up, Stevie Nash is stopped in her tracks as she learns the date of her first chemotherapy session. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Iain to the rescue

Whether on duty or going for a walk, the loveable paramedic is no stranger to saving people in distress - so why would his wedding day be any different?

On hearing Stevie’s in trouble he bursts into her flat and springs into rescue mode!

Once warmed up, Stevie reveals that she’s bailing on her maid of honour duties, and Iain better get going soon before he’s late for his own wedding.

Iain, however, manages to get Stevie to open up about her upcoming chemotherapy sessions and convinces her to stand by Faith’s side.

But the drama doesn’t end there - at the reception Stevie hits the free booze in a big way and presses her in-built self-destruct button!

Will her out-of-order actions have very real repercussions for Iain and Faith’s relationship and Stevie’s friendship with the couple?

What has Stevie done - and will it ruin her best friend’s wedding?

Iain is left speechless by Stevie's actions... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Stevie isn’t the only guest guaranteed to wake up after the party with a hangover to beat the band and a bellyful of regrets. Those in question will most likely want to draw a veil over their actions, but we doubt the scriptwriters will oblige!

Keep a close eye on Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) especially, who attends the wedding party without her girlfriend Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson). After a stressful shift, will she give into dangerous temptations?

Regrets are in the post for Ngozi. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also worth watching this week is Indie Jankowski. We don’t want to give too much away, but there are shocking scenes when the trainee paramedic must choose between protecting her father Samuel (Martin Hancock) or her paramedic family. Where will her loyalties lie?

Indie is torn when her dad intrudes on her new life... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And finally, not everyone is whooping it up at Mr & Mrs Dean’s wedding. At the hospital, Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) resorts to blackmail and bribery, which leads to a major dilemma for his cheating son-in-law Flynn Byron (Olly Rix). Meanwhile devastated nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is forced to relive Russell’s assault for a HR investigation.

Can Russell coerce Flynn into dropping his witness statement and betraying Rida in order to save his marriage?

Conniving Russell plots his next move... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 11 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 31 May 2025 at 8.30pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.