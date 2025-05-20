Casualty spoilers: Rida Amaan in horror attack by Russell Whitelaw

Rida Amaan faces her worst nightmare in Casualty episode For the Record.

Rida Amaan is in danger as she gathers evidence against predatory surgeon Russell Whitelaw in Casualty this week.

Elsewhere in the tenth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs — airing on BBC1, Saturday 24 May 2025 at 8.10pm (See our TV Guide ) — Iain Dean has a big decision to make: who will be best man at his wedding?

Meanwhile, Flynn Byron betrays his emotions as Holby West councillor Anna Mills fights for her life and Rash Masum lashes out at a visitor to the hospital - but why?

More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 10 below…

Rida Amaan in horror attack

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) faces her worst nightmare this week when she’s subject to a horrific assault at the hands of Russell Whitelaw.

Nasty Russell (Robert Bathurst) has been getting away with bullying and assaulting female colleagues for years thanks to his powerful connections and godlike reputation. But the nurse is on a mission to expose the surgeon’s monstrous behaviour…

Last week Rida anonymously released a list of predatory surgeons before going on to defend Russell in front of her shocked female coworkers - but it was all a ploy to gain his trust!

Now she plans to secretly record the senior medic saying something incriminating about sexually assaulting her last month. Yet, Rida’s scheme is scuppered when her registrar boyfriend, Sean Redmond (Seth Somers), discovers that she released the list - that included his name - and tips Russell off.

Sean uncovers Rida's secret when he sneakily reads messages between her and Nicole Piper. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Furious, Russell gets Rida alone and reveals he knows what she’s up to. Then, when he then realises she’s recording him, he attacks her. During the struggle to get her phone, Russell inadvertently rips off Rida’s head scarf, leaving her distraught in harrowing scenes…

Will devastated Rida report Russell?

Who will support Rida as she faces the unimaginable? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Flynn betrays his feelings

Holby ED clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is determined to put his best foot forward as he prepares to attend a Healthcare Security Committee to secure money for the department.

Yet, while still at home, he has a tiff with his wife Claire (Elisabeth Hopper), who is appalled at the media frenzy surrounding her father, and wants Flynn to support him.

Domestic hiss. All is not well between Flynn and Claire... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Annoyed, Flynn leaves the house and sends Holby West councillor Anna Mills (Alicia Charles) a message inviting her for a drink after the meeting.

But, quickly, extra marital time with Anna is the last thing on his mind! When he arrives at the council building, Flynn discovers she’s been stabbed in a horrifically violent attack and is fighting for her life.

Anna's life hangs in the balance. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Flynn leaps into action and begins treating Anna, but it’s clear to everyone who knows him - including attending paramedics Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke), and doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck) at the ED - that Flynn is extremely emotionally invested in this particular patient.

Will Anna die?

Flynn's behaviour raises eyebrows. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

After a fraught day, Flynn decides to call up to Russell, who performed emergency surgery on Anna, only to walk in on the aftermath of Russell’s attack on Rida.

Will he do the right thing and report his father-in-law? Or will Russell succeed in blackmailing his cheating son-in-law into silence?

Silent witness. Can Russell manipulate Flynn into keeping quiet? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) reveals that he’s yet to pick a best man for his wedding to Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell).

With the big day approaching fast, Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) proposes a ‘RuPaul Stag Race’ style competition to help him choose between pals Teddy and Jacob, Iain jumps at the idea…

May the best paramedic win!

Iain and Indie score Jacob and Teddy. Which paramedic will be told to sashay away? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Elsewhere, Waterloo Road star Philip Martin Brown guest stars as grumpy patient Mr Brook, who is booked in for a hernia operation. The character isn’t a million miles away from his much-loved teacher character Grantly Budgen in the long-running school drama. But it remains to be seen whether his previous on-screen wife, played by Melanie Hill - who now stars in Casualty as clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie - will pop in to say hello!

And, finally, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is faced with two very different cases this week,

The first involves a woman called Alice suffering from a mysterious sensation in her ear and begs for his help. Without giving too much away, let’s just say this one’s got legs!

Later, he faces a much more complex situation when teenager Libby Evans is readmitted to the ED with burns to her arm. Since he last treated Libby (Layla Simmons), the schoolgirl has become distrustful of the adults in her life - thanks to Flynn reporting her to social services against Rash’s advice.

Still believing Rash made the call, Libby and her foster mum Lisa Melling (Sarah Ridgeway, The Chelsea Detective) are furious with the doctor - until he steps up for Libby in a most un-Rashlike way. Remember that scene in the Internal Affairs trailer where he lashes out at an unknown man? Let’s just say, the full story plays out in this episode.

Unfortunately for Rash, however, Flynn witnesses the entire thing. Will he use this as an excuse to push Rash towards the exit doors?

After a tough day, will Flynn take his anger out on Rash? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 10 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 24 May 2025 at 8.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.