Emmerdale spoilers: John and Aaron leave the village – but can they their escape their secrets?
Airs Thursday 21st August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's secret killer John makes his exit with Aaron (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas and Vic paint on a smile as Aaron and John head out of the village to get away.
But the men are leaving with heads full of secrets.
For Aaron, he's slept with his ex-husband Robert, who's John's brother.
But the stakes are much higher for John who's done all manner of evil things to the villagers, the worst of which saw him kill Nate Robinson and hurl his body in the lake.
Can the guilt-ridden men really escape their troubles that easily?
At Butler's, Moira's finally come to a decision about the future of her farm which has been teetering on the brink of collapse for months.
Is she going to give up on the family business?
Over at Dale Head, Vinny's got the weight of the world on his shoulders since the police came calling about 'Mike'.
Unable to open up to Gabby about his confusion over his sexuality nor about evil catfish Mike's vicious attack, Vinny's head is all over the place and his fiancée has noticed.
Will she push him to talk?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
