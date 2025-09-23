Emmerdale spoilers: Puppet master Ray plays mind games with Dylan
Airs Tuesday 30th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Dylan tries to stand up to Ray in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having found out that his girlfriend April's now a bonafide drug dealer, Dylan is horrified and wants to put a stop to it.
But when he meets drug-boss Ray to make his case, Dylan ends up being manipulated further.
When Dylan begs him to let April off the hook and to cut her out of any dealing from now on, faux-friend Ray trots out another tall tale, promising to face the wrath of the scary 'big bosses' himself on their behalf.
He's got the teenagers over a barrel thanks to the fictional debt they're in after April was robbed of one of the drug consignments, unaware Ray set it all up.
Swallowing Ray's blackmail tactics, Dylan ends up backtracking and agreeing that April needs to carry on dealing to help pay off their debt.
With court case about homophobic catfish Mike looming, Vinny panics when his solicitor calls in and informs him that the defence plan to call Gabby as a witness.
Wanting to keep his horrific ordeal with Mike secret from his wife so she doesn't find out that he's been questioning his sexuality, Vinny decides he's no longer going to testify against the known offender.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
