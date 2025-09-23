Emmerdale spoilers: Mystery man! Who's come looking for Robert?
Airs Monday 29th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden receives an unexpected visitor in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Robert gets the shock of his life when he answers a knock at the door.
A man has been asking questions in the village and it turns out, he's looking for Robert.
But who is he and why has he come calling for the ex-con?
Making sure that no one has clocked his visitor, Robert ushers him inside where an enlightening conversation takes place.
Suffice to say that Robert knows the man from prison. Has he got a vendetta to settle with the Sugden or is there another matter on the agenda?
Vic reels when she returns home and walks into the living room to find her brother holding hands with a random stranger!
And when Robert manages to get rid of his uninvited guest Vic gives the third degree…
Will he tell his sister the truth? Can he keep Aaron from finding out?
Elsewhere Vinny's worried about whether his stepson Thomas will happily accept him as his new dad. But more so, he's petrified about testifying in court against homophobic catfish Mike.
Heading out of Smithy, April feels guilty for feeding her loving stepmum Rhona a pack of lies about where she's going.
She's off dealing of course.
Unaware that Ray has 'promoted' her to the next level, Dylan's shocked when he finds her peddling drugs outside the university.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
