Emmerdale spoilers: Mystery man! Who's come looking for Robert?

Robert is shocked by an unexpected visitor.

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden receives an unexpected visitor in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert gets the shock of his life when he answers a knock at the door.

A man has been asking questions in the village and it turns out, he's looking for Robert.

But who is he and why has he come calling for the ex-con?

The man turns up in the village asking for directions to the Sugden siblings' home (Image credit: ITV)

Making sure that no one has clocked his visitor, Robert ushers him inside where an enlightening conversation takes place.

Suffice to say that Robert knows the man from prison. Has he got a vendetta to settle with the Sugden or is there another matter on the agenda?

Why does Robert start holding hands with the mysterious man? (Image credit: ITV)

Vic reels when she returns home and walks into the living room to find her brother holding hands with a random stranger!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vic is stunned when she returns home to find her brother with a stranger (Image credit: ITV)

And when Robert manages to get rid of his uninvited guest Vic gives the third degree…

Will he tell his sister the truth? Can he keep Aaron from finding out?

Once they're alone, Vic presses Robert for the truth about what's going on. Will he tell her the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Vinny's worried about whether his stepson Thomas will happily accept him as his new dad. But more so, he's petrified about testifying in court against homophobic catfish Mike.

Heading out of Smithy, April feels guilty for feeding her loving stepmum Rhona a pack of lies about where she's going.

She's off dealing of course.

Unaware that Ray has 'promoted' her to the next level, Dylan's shocked when he finds her peddling drugs outside the university.

Dylan's horrified when he finds April dealing outside the university. (Image credit: ITV)