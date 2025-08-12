Emmerdale spoilers: DANGER! Mack makes a shocking discovery when killer John gives him a lift…

Airs Wednesday 20th August at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Mack is given a lift from John
Mack makes a shocking discovery in killer John's van (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Mackenzie makes a shocking discovery about John in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With John's killer secret at risk now that Nate's murder investigation has been re-opened, he's taken steps to have another go at covering up his crime.

And his dirty work seems to have paid off. But for how long?

Tracy's thrown when the removal man, who collected Nate's things all those months ago, doesn't recognise Nate when she shows him a photo of him.

When the police question the man, however, he confirms Owen as the man who paid him to collect Nate's stuff.

With that, John's back in the clear. And as Cain confirms that the detectives have concluded that Owen is guilty of his son's murder, Robert – who's convinced his brother John was involved – is forced to accept he was wrong.

John and Cain

John has schemed to cover up his killer tracks – and it's worked (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron, John and Cain

Cain tells Aaron and John that Owen has been confirmed as Nate's killer after all (Image credit: ITV)

But when John gives Mack a lift in his van and the farmhand makes a shocking discovery about the paramedic, has his killer secret been uncovered at the eleventh hour?

Will John found out Mack's onto something? And if so, is Mack in danger of being bumped off, too?

Mack is given a lift by John

When Mack makes discovery in John's van is in danger of getting bumped off too? (Image credit: ITV)

At the scrapyard, Vinny quakes when the police come looking for him, asking if he knows a man called Graham, who also goes by the name of 'Mike'.

When Vinny learns Graham is being investigated for extortion, will he open up about his sick and violent encounter with the man? Is he going to have to finally tell Gabby the truth and admit he's been questioning his sexuality?

Vinny's questioned by the police

The police ask Vinny if he knows a man called Graham who also goes by the name of 'Mike' (Image credit: ITV)

Mike and Vinny speak on a park bench

Mike befriended Vinny who's been questioning his sexuality… (Image credit: ITV)

Mike holding a photo frame and looking menacing

Mike turned on Vinny, beat him senseless and taunted him for being gay before stealing Vinny and Gabby's wedding rings and threatening to blow his secret (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's given food for thought when Celia says she's getting out of farming and advises her to do the same.

Celia offers Moira a deal for the farm

Celia tells Moira she's getting out of farming and advises her to do the same (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

