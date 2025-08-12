Emmerdale spoilers: DANGER! Mack makes a shocking discovery when killer John gives him a lift…
Airs Wednesday 20th August at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie makes a shocking discovery about John in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With John's killer secret at risk now that Nate's murder investigation has been re-opened, he's taken steps to have another go at covering up his crime.
And his dirty work seems to have paid off. But for how long?
Tracy's thrown when the removal man, who collected Nate's things all those months ago, doesn't recognise Nate when she shows him a photo of him.
When the police question the man, however, he confirms Owen as the man who paid him to collect Nate's stuff.
With that, John's back in the clear. And as Cain confirms that the detectives have concluded that Owen is guilty of his son's murder, Robert – who's convinced his brother John was involved – is forced to accept he was wrong.
But when John gives Mack a lift in his van and the farmhand makes a shocking discovery about the paramedic, has his killer secret been uncovered at the eleventh hour?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Will John found out Mack's onto something? And if so, is Mack in danger of being bumped off, too?
At the scrapyard, Vinny quakes when the police come looking for him, asking if he knows a man called Graham, who also goes by the name of 'Mike'.
When Vinny learns Graham is being investigated for extortion, will he open up about his sick and violent encounter with the man? Is he going to have to finally tell Gabby the truth and admit he's been questioning his sexuality?
Moira's given food for thought when Celia says she's getting out of farming and advises her to do the same.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.