Emmerdale spoilers: DANGER! Mack makes a shocking discovery when killer John gives him a lift…

Emmerdale's Mackenzie makes a shocking discovery about John in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With John's killer secret at risk now that Nate's murder investigation has been re-opened, he's taken steps to have another go at covering up his crime.

And his dirty work seems to have paid off. But for how long?

Tracy's thrown when the removal man, who collected Nate's things all those months ago, doesn't recognise Nate when she shows him a photo of him.

When the police question the man, however, he confirms Owen as the man who paid him to collect Nate's stuff.

With that, John's back in the clear. And as Cain confirms that the detectives have concluded that Owen is guilty of his son's murder, Robert – who's convinced his brother John was involved – is forced to accept he was wrong.

John has schemed to cover up his killer tracks – and it's worked (Image credit: ITV)

Cain tells Aaron and John that Owen has been confirmed as Nate's killer after all (Image credit: ITV)

But when John gives Mack a lift in his van and the farmhand makes a shocking discovery about the paramedic, has his killer secret been uncovered at the eleventh hour?

Will John found out Mack's onto something? And if so, is Mack in danger of being bumped off, too?

When Mack makes discovery in John's van is in danger of getting bumped off too? (Image credit: ITV)

At the scrapyard, Vinny quakes when the police come looking for him, asking if he knows a man called Graham, who also goes by the name of 'Mike'.

When Vinny learns Graham is being investigated for extortion, will he open up about his sick and violent encounter with the man? Is he going to have to finally tell Gabby the truth and admit he's been questioning his sexuality?

The police ask Vinny if he knows a man called Graham who also goes by the name of 'Mike' (Image credit: ITV)

Mike befriended Vinny who's been questioning his sexuality… (Image credit: ITV)

Mike turned on Vinny, beat him senseless and taunted him for being gay before stealing Vinny and Gabby's wedding rings and threatening to blow his secret (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's given food for thought when Celia says she's getting out of farming and advises her to do the same.

Celia tells Moira she's getting out of farming and advises her to do the same (Image credit: ITV)