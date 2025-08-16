TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 17, including a new episode of Ridley

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, August 17 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Ridley, ITV1, 8 pm

When the body of Kathy Hadderly, a woman who’d disappeared six years earlier, is discovered, the case draws original senior investigating officer and disgraced ex-copper Jean Dixon (Elizabeth Berrington) back in to help with enquiries. With everyone in Kathy’s family put back under the spotlight, it seems they all have their own reasons for keeping secrets about the night she disappeared. And as Ridley (Adrian Dunbar), Farman (Bronagh Waugh) and their team sift through the clues, the investigation takes a sudden turn when another body is discovered with a possible connection to Kathy’s murder. Kevin Doyle guest stars.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North, BBC1, 9.20 pm

As this adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s novel reaches its conclusion, eminent surgeon Dorrigo Evans (Ciarán Hinds) is cleared of malpractice but his private life is in tatters. A flashback to 1946 shows his wedding to Ella – years later, recalling their life together, she tells him, ‘No matter how hard I tried, you were never here’. The reasons for that are clear: Dorrigo was in love with another woman but also, as he spells out in an emotional scene at the launch of the book of war sketches, he left part of himself in the Burma jungle during the construction of the Death Railway. This has been a masterful series reminding us of the futility of war as well as the importance of never forgetting its horrors.

Parenthood

This week sees Sir David Attenborough reveal how the world’s grassy regions are a great place for animals to rear young due to the lush food supply, but the plains also bring challenges, as a San Joaquin kit fox in California struggles to keep her babies safe from a coyote, and a guanaco and her calf are at risk from man-made fencing in Patagonia. Meanwhile, as a cheetah in Kenya teaches her cubs to hunt, in Zambia, over-exuberant African wild dog adolescents scupper their pack’s predatory plans. But there’s endearing footage of a pregnant Hanuman langur in India babysitting other monkeys’ little ones to prepare for motherhood!

Cooking with the Stars, ITV1, 7 pm

As the series continues, six contestants go head-to-head in tonight’s episode as Shaun Wright-Phillips, Natalie Cassidy, Hugh Dennis, Kelly Hoppen, Jordan North and Jack Osbourne are all tasked with preparing a classic British dish within just half an hour – using only an air fryer. Who will impress the chefs, and who will be heading for the bottom two and a cook-off?