TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 25, including All Creatures

Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, September 25.

For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features!

All Creatures Great and Small, 5, 9 pm

It’s always a treat to be heading back to Darrowby, and as the sixth series begins, we jump forward in time almost four years to May 1945 when the dark days of war are nearly at an end. While James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) are busier than ever following the arrival of their second child, Rosie, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is home from the front. But all eyes are on Siegfried (Samuel West), who is at peak crabbiness and is letting Skeldale House drown in absolute chaos. There’s only one thing for Tristan and a super-stressed James to do – seek out an absent Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley)…

House of Guinness, Netflix

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight takes us inside another family dynasty in a period drama delving into the history of Ireland’s famous stout empire. Set in 1868, the tale opens on the day of Sir Benjamin Guinness’ funeral, as his children (played by Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea and Louis Partridge) face up to the task of running the world famous St James’s Gate Brewery. Some are better prepared than others, and Knight relishes the chance to put a modern spin on a 19th-century story, as four very different siblings wrestle with responsibility and legacy in a wild tale that froths with forbidden love and rebellion.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC3, 9 pm

Grab your lashes and prepare for 10 weeks of sequins and sass as Mama Ru is back for a glitter-soaked seventh series. Twelve fabulous new Queens enter the Werk Room (check them out in Meet the Queens earlier at 8.40pm), with beauties including Paige Three and Bonnie Ann Clyde hoping to impress judges RuPaul, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage with their outrageous runway looks and lip-sync talent. Who will be winner of week one and a coveted RuPeter badge? And who must sashay away from the competition?