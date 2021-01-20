Rachel Shenton — things you didn't know about the TV star

Rachel Shenton has come a long way since her Hollyoaks days. Many people remember her as Anne "Mitzeee" Minniver on the Channel 4 soap, but since then she's gone on to star in shows such as White Gold, All Creatures Great and Small and even landed a role in ABC's Switched at Birth.

She's even walked the red carpet as her short film raising awareness of deaf and hard of hearing people The Silent Child saw her win an Oscar in 2018. With so many great projects already under her belt, who knows where Rachel will go next?

1. Rachel knows British Sign Language

Rachel was inspired to learn British Sign Language for a very personal reason. Her father Geoff went deaf after having chemotherapy and could not hear for the last 18 months of his life, so 12-year-old Rachel learned sign language to communicate with him.

Most recently, she took part in Celebrity Supply Teacher on CBBC where she answered children's questions about learning the language.

2. She won an Oscar in 2018

At the 90th Academy Awards, Rachel's short film The Silent Child won an Oscar. The film follows follows Libby (played by Maisie Sly), a deaf four-year-old girl who struggles to communicate. The film was directed by Rachel's husband Chris Overton and written by Rachel.

During her acceptance speech, Rachel signed what she was saying. She said, "I made a promise to our six-year-old lead actress that I would sign this speech. My hands are shaking a little bit so I apologise."

"The film is about a deaf child being born into a world of silence. It's not exaggerated or sensationalsed for the movie, this is happening. Millions of children all over the world live in silence and face communication barriers and particularly access to education."

3. Her 'Hollyoaks' character Mitzeee Minniver is the "complete opposite" of her

Rachel is most known for her role as Mitzeee Minniver in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. She played the aspiring glamour model between 2010 and 2013, starring in 235 episodes.

Speaking about her character at the time, she told Digital Spy, "Mitzeee's the opposite of me - she's a bit of a wannabe WAG and she's quite manipulative. She'll definitely be stirring things up and wreaking some havoc."

4. She gets involved in a lot of charity work

Even when she was studying, Rachel has been heavily involved in many charities. She volunteered at her local charity, Deaflinks when she was younger. Since then she became ambassador for the National Deaf Children's Society, even completing a skydive in aid of them.

Other charity work includes Action for Hearing Loss, where she climbed the BT Tower in London in aid of them. In addition to this, she helped to set up a social networking site called Viewtalk for deaf people.

5. She made her American TV debut in ABC's Family drama 'Switched at Birth'

In 2012, Rachel starred on ABC's Switched at Birth. In the drama she starred as teacher Lily Summers, a character who knew both British Sign Language and American Sign Language and is the mother of Carlton Summers-Kennish, who she shares with Toby Kennish.

Rachel appeared in 18 episodes of the hit series, before her character exited and moved to London with Toby and Carlton.

6. She has been in a number of commercials

As well as her acting work in TV and film, Rachel has filmed commercials for Ministry of Defence, furniture store DFS and the video game Sega Superstars Tennis. She has also provided voiceover work for NSPCC Eye Opener and Bulldog Broadband.

7. Rachel has often been compared to singer Cheryl Cole

Before appearing on Hollyoaks, Rachel received media attention for her appearance, with tabloids reporting on her likeness to British singer Cheryl Cole.

In an interview with Digital Spy, she said, "The Cheryl Cole thing has been mentioned in a couple of interviews but I'd never been mistaken for her before I landed the role of Mitzeee. It's so bizarre!

"I guess I can see when the make-up goes on, the big hair gets curled and all the rest of it, people can see a resemblance but on the street day to day, it's never happened. It's definitely very flattering - she's so beautiful but it's not something I'm trying to do - day to day, I'm just me!"

Rachel Shenton's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress....

How old is she?

Rachel Shenton is 33 years old. She was born on 21 December 1987.

Is she married?

Rachel married her husband Chris Overton in 2018.

Does she have children?

No, Rachel does not have any children.

Where was she born?

Rachel Shenton was born in Caverswall, Staffordshire, England.

How tall is she?

Rachel is 1.57 m tall.

