New on Netflix July 12-18: our expert picks the 6 new movies and shows to stream this week

There are a lot of new documentaries coming to Netflix this week, but if you prefer your releases fictional, there are a few options for you too.

I'm What to Watch's streaming editor and every week, I look through Netflix's upcoming list of new Originals to weed out the 'must-watch' from the 'must-ignore'. This week the scope is Saturday, July 12 to Friday, July 18.

I only include ones that would be worthy of our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, bringing you the top picks.

Like I said, it's doc-week this week, with standard Netty fare (true crime docuseries, the latest Trainwreck) sitting side-by-side with a prestigious new release which could be up for Oscars. And if docs aren't for you, a new wilderness murder mystery and a Korean thriller are amongst the fictional options on the list.

So let's find you something to watch this week on Netflix.

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Hot off the press from a run of film festival screenings is the new movie from Oscar-nominated documentarian Petra Costa: Apocalypse in the Tropics.

This looks at the rise of evangelical Christianity in Brazil, and how it goes hand-in-hand with extreme right-wing politics. We learn how politicians use faith to manipulate voters, whether it's to push agendas or sow dissent, and we follow its effects over several years through the rise and fall of Bolsonaro and redemption of current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Releases on Monday, July 14

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

Another week, another entry into Netflix'sTrainwreck series of hour-long documentaries about headline-grabbing events.

This time around is a case you've probably already heard of. Balloon Boy is about the 2009 furore which occured when inventor Richard Heene reported that he'd accidentally sent his son into the atmosphere in a weather balloon, only for the boy to be found safe and sound at home after a several-hour-long manhunt. Quickly evidence mounted that the Heene family had tried to create a hoax for publicity, but they insisted that they were innocent, and even received a pardon a decade after a court case which found them guilty.

Releases on Tuesday, July 15

Amy Bradley is Missing

A popular topic for YouTube documentarians gets the Netflix treatment this week with the release of docuseries Amy Bradley is Missing.

This three-parter charts the 1998 disapperance of, and subsequent search for, Amy Bradley who vanished while a cruise ship was docked part-way through its journey. We'll learn about the case and the various avenues of investigation taken to get to the bottom of it.

Releases on Wednesday, July 16

Community Squad season 2

There are a lot of dark topics on this week's Netflix list, so to break it up, we've got the return of Argentine comedy series Community Squad.

This series is about a team of civilians who are formed into a patrol squad by the police, but this PR stunt goes awry when they find themselves confronting real criminals. In season 2, this group faces a new gang as they welcome new members and contend with an ongoing election.

Releases on Thursday, July 17

Untamed

Loads of Netflix crime dramas can best be described as "murder mystery in X" and in Untamed, you can fill in 'X' with 'Yosemite National Park in California'.

The show stars Eric Bana and Sam Neill, both playing Americans, and it's about a veteran ranger who welcomes a newbie from Los Angeles just as a brutal death is discovered in the park. They'll need to work out what's going on which will involve dredging up lots of dormant secrets from the park and its community.

Releases on Thursday, July 17

Wall to Wall

Lastly, we have a new Korean movie called Wall to Wall. Unlike most feature releases from the country it's not an action movie but a thriller-drama.

Wall to Wall is about a hard-working man who finally saves up enough money to buy his own apartment, however achieving his dream isn't the victory he thought it would be. Not only does this new pad turn into a money pit, but strange noises coming from other rooms in the building suggest that he's not safe at home.