New on Netflix May 10-16: our editor picks the 7 movies and shows you'll want to binge this week

Netflix is releasing a busy roster of new TV shows this week, so if you're looking for a worthwhile binge-watch, you're almost definitely going to find something you'd like to see.

As What to Watch's streaming editor, I look through everything that Netflix is releasing each week, and create a curated list of the must-watch new additions. This week I've looked at everything arriving between Saturday, May 10 and Friday, May 16 and condensed it down to 7 items.

Sometimes the shows I pick end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, sometimes they end up being... not so good, but it's often worth checking them out.

There was a huge amount of Scandi-Noir on this week's list but I've picked just one for this list; I've aimed for a diverse range of genres and formats to account for everyone.

So let's find you something worth bingeing on Netflix this week.

Bad Thoughts

American podcaster Tom Segura created bad thoughts, a six-part comedy series which has a pretty unique spin.

Each episode takes the basic premise of a movie — a sniper assassin on a task that goes wrong, a musical biopic — and twists them up in a funny way to create something bizarre and unique.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Releases on Tuesday, May 13

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix tells the overall story of serial killer couple Fred and Rose West in A British Horror Story, adding that subtitle so we won't think it's about a different Fred and Rose West.

The three-part docuseries will tell the story of the couple through archival images, interviews with the family of victims and police documentation. We'll learn about their crimes and how they were caught.

Releases on Wednesday, May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

(Image credit: Netflix)

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden was due to release in March, and so I've included it in this round-up before, but was delayed at the last minute and so now releases on Wednesday, May 14.

This three-parter tracks the global manhunt for al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden — not just the American side of the story, despite the name. People who followed current events 10 years ago will know how the story ended, but perhaps not every bump in the road.

Releases on Wednesday, May 14

Love, Death + Robots volume 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love, Death + Robots is a series of animated short stories, usually science fiction or horror ones. Each one tells a story loosely based around the themes of love, death or robots.

In Volume 4 of the series, we'll meet dinosaurs participating in gladiatorial combat, a widespread invasion of the world in miniature form, and cats who are conspiring for evil... as well as 7 more stories of the same ilk in varying animation styles.

Releases on Thursday, May 15

Bet

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest live-action manga adaptation to hit Netflix is Bet, which hits the streamer on Thursday. It's a version of a story called Kakegurui which has already seen one live-action version, and is adapted by the same person who made Warrior Nun.

Bet is about a fancy boarding school where the kids' social standing is dictated by a secret gambling ring. This system is upset when a Japanese transfer student arrives to the school, who can use her skill at gambling to quickly rise through the rankings.

Releases on Thursday, May 15

Secrets We Keep

(Image credit: Netflix)

Secrets We Keep is one of several Scandi-Noir crime dramas landing this week, and it seems to be the one that Netflix is putting more of a push behind.

The Danish show is about the disappearance of an au pair in an affluent Copenhagen neighborhood, which sends its families (and their au pairs) into a spiral. The only interested party in the police is a new investigator and she has to team up with one family in particular in order to get to the bottom of a mystery which encompasses the whole community.

Releases on Thursday, May 15

Rotten Legacy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Succession gone wrong? Netflix's newest Spanish series releases on Friday, May 16 and it introduces us to a dysfunctional business family.

In Rotten Legacy, Federico takes a two-year sabbatical from the company he created in order to recover from an illness. However upon his return he discovers that his two sons have made some sweeping changes to the company and taken it in a direction he hates, so he has to try and reverse their changes while wresting back control.