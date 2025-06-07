New on Netflix June 7-13: our TV expert picks 6 new movies and shows to stream this week

It's documentary week over at Netflix — unofficially, I might add, but with the start of a two-month season of documentary films and several other high-profile non-fiction releases, it's a great time to catch up on events in the real world.

This week my list covers new uploads arriving between Saturday, June 7 and Friday, June 13, inclusive. If you like the sound of something, add it to your watchlist, but even if it's not out yet Netflix hosts landing pages to near releases which you can use to set a reminder for when it releases.

The docu-craze isn't exclusive to Netflix with most other streaming services focusing on non-fiction. The reason is that, during the summer months, there's often a lull in fiction and drama releases, however I've also included a romantic sci-fi movie and an action series if you want something that's fictional.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Netflix begins a season of one-per-week documentary movies about headline events with The Astroworld Tragedy, about a well-reported tragedy from 2021.

TAT tells the tale of the 2021 crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival which ended in the deaths of 10 people. It examines what happened from the perspective of survivors and first responders featuring plenty of interviews along the way.

Releases on Tuesday, June 10

Our Times

Next up we've got a 90-minute movie from Mexico that Netflix is billing as a sci-fi-rom-com.

Our Times is about two married physicists in 1966 who are a bit too good at their job, and accidentally end up travelling to 2025. One loves the modern day yet the other wants to return to the past, and they have to question whether their marriage is worth more than living in the time they feel comfortable.

Releases on Wednesday, June 11

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000ft

Our next documentary of the week is a French docuseries about a worldwide topic. Ahead of release there's no word on how many episodes.

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000ft is about four French people who were arrested at Punta Ana airport in 2013 after they were discovered smuggling 700kg of cocaine. While none of them fit the bill of a drug smuggling heavyweight and they all pleaded innocence as to the owner of the coke, it prompted officials to dig deeper into what was happening.

Releases on Wednesday, June 11

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Here's a new documentary which likely needs no introduction: Titan: The OceanGate Disaster is Netflix's long-awaited movie about the infamous OceanGate submersible implosion from 2023.

Titan will tell the story of the OceanGate company as its figurehead Stockton Rush tried to pioneer the industry of deep-sea tourism. This culminates in the Titan sub's disappearance which the documentary will also explore in detail.

Releases on Wednesday, June 11

FUBAR season 2

For a hot minute in 2023, Netflix crowned Arnold Schwarzenegger its "Chief Action Officer" as the Governator seemed poised to renew his career on the streamer. In practice this only really resulted in his TV show Fubar which gets a second season this week.

In Fubar, Schwarzenegger plays a retired CIA operative who comes in from the cold and is forced to team up with his estranged daughter and her team of strange characters. In season 2 he's forced to save the world from a past lover with a bone to pick, but this nemesis is just as interested in ruining his relationships as the world.

Releases on Thursday, June 12

Too Hot To Handle: Spain

The latest international version of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle is here, and it features a cast of 10 Spaniards looking for romance... or something else.

As always, Too Hot to Handle tasks unwitting contestants of a romance reality show with abstaining from physical affection. A grand sum is on the line but the amount will drop every time the contestants break the rules, and the series is no stranger to having every penny drained from the pot.