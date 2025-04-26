New on Netflix April 26-May 2: our streaming expert picks the 6 best Originals to watch this week

If you want to find something new on Netflix to watch this week, then you're in the right place, because I've prepared you a list of the best new series and movies to watch this week.

As part of my job as What to Watch's streaming expert, I keep on top of everything that Netflix releases, and create curated weekly round-ups of what's worth a watch. This week, we're looking at additions that'll release on Netflix between Saturday, April 26 and Friday, May 2 (2025, if you're reading this in the future).

Sometimes the shows I pick end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, sometimes they end up being... not so good, but it's often worth checking them out.

There's a nice healthy variety of additions this week including some documentaries, a comedy, thrillers and an animated movie, so whatever you like watching, you'll find something worth streaming.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week:

Chef's Table: Legends

There are a fair few seasons of Chef's Table, a culinary docuseries exploring the lives and cooking of famous or adventurous chefs, and Legends is a new version that does the same but for famous chefs.

The four episodes of Chef's Table: Legends look at Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller. We'll get to know the chef to learn how their personal lives are mixed into their cooking.

Releases on Monday, April 28

Exterritorial

Our only live-action movie this week is Exterritorial, a German thriller which comes out on Wednesday, April 30.

In Exterritorial, a former soldier's son disappears in a US consulate, and is immediately covered up. In order to find her son she infiltrates the building in order to unpick a conspiracy and rescue her child.

Releases on Wednesday, April 30

The Eternaut

Hailing from Argentina, The Eternaut is a sci-fi post-apocalypse story set in a world that was almost decimated by a mysterious snowfall that kills most people.

We follow a bunch of the survivors who discover that the snowfall is just the first attack of many by aliens who want to take Earth for themselves. They have to bring people together to fight the invaders and defend the planet.

Releases on Wednesday, April 30

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Netflix is releasing the latest installment in its Turning Point franchise of docuseries in the form of The Vietnam War, a five-parter.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War teaches you all about the decades-long conflict which affected American society and culture. It's comprised of archival footage, government records, news footage and more, in the light of the anniversary of the Fall of Saigon.

Releases on Wednesday, April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Netflix is releasing an animated adaptation of the classic Asterix comic book series in The Big Fight, which airs from Wednesday, April 30.

The general premise of the Asterix comics is that it tells the story of the lone Gaulic village holding off the Roman Empire, all thanks to a magic potion that makes them stronger fighters. In The Big Fight, the village potion master forgets how to make the potion, so the villagers need to find other ways to succeed.

Releases on Wednesday, April 30

The Four Seasons

The last entry of the week is a comedy series with a big cast including Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo. All episodes arrive on Thursday, May 1.

The Four Seasons, adapted by a movie of the same name, is about the members of three couples, all of whom are long-time friends. Over a year we follow four holidays they go on, which helps chart one couple's breakup and how it affects all six of them.