New on Netflix April 19-25: our expert picks the 6 best shows and movies hitting the streamer this week

Preparing your next binge-watch or streaming movie? I'm going to find you what's worth seeing on the streaming service Netflix this week.

As part of my job as What to Watch's streaming expert, I keep on top of everything that Netflix releases, and create curated weekly round-ups of what's worth a watch. This week, we're looking at additions that'll release on Netflix between Saturday, April 19 and Friday, April 25 (2025, if you're reading this in the future).

Sometimes the shows I pick end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, sometimes they end up being... not so good, but it's often worth checking them out.

There's quite a lot of action this week, including two big-budget movies and a sporting docuseries, but we've also got a reality show, an animal doc and a returning thriller series for fans of something not as fast-paced.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week:

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

Kicking off the week is a documentary movie from the director of My Octopus Teacher, about a very different animal.

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey is about a man who rescues an endangered pangolin in a sting operation. The man decides to change the focus of his life to rehabilitating the creature and prepare it for freedom, and learns a lot about himself on the way.

Releases on Monday, April 21

Battle Camp

Netflix is keeping the personalities of its various competition and reality shows busy with Battle Camp, which debuts with all 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 23.

The series sees alumni from Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Selling the OC and more put together in a camp. They have to embark on a series of challenges, tests and battles to avoid being kicked out of the camp, in the hopes of winning the $250,000 prize.

Releases on Wednesday, April 23

Bullet Train Explosion

The Japanese movie Bullet Train Explosion is a remake of a 1975 film called The Bullet Train, which used a familiar premise to Speed before that movie came out.

In Bullet Train Explosion, a hijacker plants a bomb in a bullet train headed towards Tokyo, that'll detonate if the train goes below 100km/h. The hijacker wants a big ransom to deactivate the bomb but the inhabitants of the train take matters into their own hands to defuse the bomb.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Netflix is continuing its partnership with young Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, with the new docuseries Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.

As in standard Netflix style, My Way will follow a year in the life of Alcaraz: 2024 to be specific. It'll follow his personal life alongside his tennis career which saw multiple Grand Slam wins as well as participation in the Paris Olympics. One for the tennis fans.

Releases on Wednesday, April 23

You season 5

After more than two years of waiting, Netflix is bringing back one of its older popular series for one last batch of episodes.

You is about a man named Joe Goldberg who's a habitual serial killer and stalker. In various seasons he's fled from his actions across the US and even to London, but this final season shows him attempt to live a better life while once again living in New York City.

Releases on Thursday, April 24

Havoc

Tom Hardy stars in the anticipated action movie Havoc, which was created by The Raid and Apostle director Gareth Evans.

Havoc is about a hardened detective who seems to make enemies everywhere he goes. In the aftermath of a botched drug trade, he gets himself into a situation that he has to fight his way out of.Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Luis Guzman also star.