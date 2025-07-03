The Survivors ending explained: who killed Bronte and what happened to Gabby?

The Survivors is a gripping new thriller series on Netflix, which is set in the stunning landscape of Tasmania and based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper.

The show follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when two people close to him drowned in a terrible storm, while a young woman also went missing.

But, as Kieran returns to his childhood home with his new family in tow, the past resurfaces when a woman is found murdered after digging into the 15-year-old mystery.

With the community once again rocked by tragedy, the investigation not only threatens to uncover old mysteries but also reveals a secret killer amongst them.

Here is everything that happens in The Survivors episode 6...

The final episode of the series opens with a flashback to the day Gabby, Finn and Toby died. We see young Mia and Gabby arguing about the fact that Gabby is going to a party and is off to buy booze, but Mia doesn't think it is a good idea. As they part ways after a fight, Brian sees Gabby walking alone and warns her there is a storm coming and offers her a lift home, but she just asks where Kieran is and tells him she will be fine. We see Gabby get on Toby and Finn's boat and put her rucksack in the dry box (just where Geoff told Trish he had found it) - all while a huge storm comes in.

The police have been working hard to catch a killer. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

In the present day, Kieran is asking his mom why she doesn't want to find out more about the claims that Gabby was on Finn and Toby's boat. Verity tells him he seems adamant to pin the blame on his dead brother, but soon a huge argument erupts where long-buried truths come out, with Verity blaming Kieran for leaving right after his brother died, and Kieran finally admitting to his mom that he went to Sydney because Brian told him to, otherwise the blame Verity was putting on Kieran would ruin him. Verity asks Brian if this is true, and he admits it is - but when Kieran asks his mum why she finds it so hard to love him, she can't answer and walks off.

Sue interviews Julian about his argument with Bronte, but he calls her a trauma tourist, trying to dig up information on the terrible things that have happened in Evelyn Bay. Later, Alex suggests that whoever buried the camera probably also buried the laptop, and that whatever Bronte found out about Gabby's death is on that laptop.

Having got a search warrant, the police turn up at Julian's house. Soon, they are digging up the garden to see if they can find the laptop. Meanwhile, at the police station, Sue is looking at the videos and images Bronte's parents sent over from her cloud, and they find videos of George, and quickly connect him to the images of Bronte's stalker by recognising his jumper.

Mia visits George, and he tells her he has something to show her. He also has all the footage from Bronte's cloud that her parents passed on to him, and he shows her videos of Bronte retracing Gabby's final moments. On the day Bronte died, she went to the caves that Kieran and Olivia got stuck in, and she has photos of names scratched into the rocks. One is Toby's name and the other is Gabby's - with the date of February 2009, the same time that she died. As they try and work out whether this means Gabby might have been in the caves the day the storm came in, George crosses a line when he stares at Mia and tells her how beautiful she is. She is freaked out by his unwanted attention and leaves.

Mia calls Kieran as she tries to get away from George's house, and she sends him the photo of the name carving, but he can't read the exact date carved into the rocks. She knows this means that if Gabby was in the caves, she couldn't have been in the boat, and therefore Finn and Toby aren't to blame for her death. Kieran says he is going to go and check out the caves, but Mia asks him to be careful as it is dangerous.

As the police question George, who admits to stalking Bronte, not killing her, Kieran and Sean head to the caves to see what they can find. The pair climb through rocks with head torches on, but Sean tries to make Kieran go the wrong way, and when they find the place where Gabby had scratched her name, they find it has been recently scratched out.

Meanwhile, Verity is with Julian, talking about the boys, when Mia calls and tells her that she is worried about Kieran as he is taking too long at the caves. She gets off the phone and asks Julian why he was so sure that Gabby wasn't on the boat with Toby and Finn the day of the storm, and it turns out that Gabby was in the caves with Sean on the day of the storm.

Meanwhile, in the caves, the penny drops with Kieran that it was Sean who was in the caves with Gabby, and Sean promises he didn't hurt Gabby, but that she was looking for Kieran and so Sean offered to take her to him in the caves. In a flashback, we see Gabby putting her bag in the dry locker on the boat before going to the caves, where Gabby scratches her name in the rocks. While they are there, Sean tries to kiss Gabby and she tells him she doesn't like him like that, which upsets him. Gabby tells him she wants to go home, but doesn't know how to get out of the caves, so Sean offers to show her, but with his pride dented, he rushes out of the caves and leaves her there to get lost. As the storm comes in, we see Gabby drown as the tide rises while she is trapped in the caves.

Kieran unearths some shocking truths in the caves. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

In the present day, Sean is explaining to Kieran that when Gabby's bag washed up onto the beach and everyone assumed that she had been swept off a cliff, it was like it never happened. Meanwhile, Julian is explaining to Verity why he covered the whole thing up, telling her that he had already lost Toby in the storm and couldn't face losing Sean, too and so told his son to pretend that the whole thing with Gabby never happened. She is sickened that he has been keeping this a secret all this time, but Julian tells her it doesn't matter where Gabby drowned. However, Verity says the truth does matter, especially to Gabby's mother, Trish.

Verity asks Julian if he did something to Bronte, after all, he collected Brian from the beach that night so was in the area and it would make sense that he would be trying to protect Sean. But he is adamant he didn't do anything wrong. When Liam gets home, he sees Julian grabbing Verity and she tells him that they need to go to the police.

In the cave, a distraught Kieran tells Sean that he should have told him the truth about Gabby and that he can't believe he has been holding onto this for so many years. Kieran tells Sean they need to tell Trish the truth about how her daughter died, but Sean is adamant that he can't, and that is when Kieran realises Sean is holding his torch... the one that he lent to Bronte.

Kieran asks Sean when he got his torch back, and we see a flashback to the night Bronte was killed that Sean went to get the torch, but while he wast at Bronte's house, she asked him if he would go to the beach with him as she wanted to photograph something but didn't eant to go alone at night.

As she is showing Sean the images on her camera on the dark beach, she reveals the one with Gabby's name scratched in the rocks and by the way he reacts, she realizes that he knows more about her death than he has let on. When she confronts him, he hits her over the head with his torch, killing her. When he realizes she is dead, he drags her body into the sea so it looks like she has drowned, but he is interrupted by Brian, who is on one of his nighttime walks. It is Sean's torch that Brian recalled seeing and as Brian is blinded by the torchlight, Sean runs away - and that is when Brian sees Bronte in the shallow water and tries to save her.

In the present day, Kieran is putting two and two together as Sean tells him what happened, and he works out that Sean is the one responsible for the graffiti and framing Brian by putting the camera in his boathouse.

Sue and Alex discover a match from the camera dirt and Ash's house, but with Ash having an alibi for the night Bronte was killed, they realise their prime suspect is now Sean. At the same time, Liam and Verity arrive at the station and discover that Sean is now a wanted man, and Verity tells the police he is at the caves with Kieran.

The police race to the caves and Liam and Verity follow, but inside Sean and Kieran are fighting.... Kieran gets the upper hand but can't bring himself to drown his friend and lets him go, not realising Sean has a rock under the water, which he uses to smash Kieran over the head.

As Liam, Verity and Mia wait outside the caves, desperate for news, they finally see the police emerge with someone and it is Sean in cuffs. They have a long and anxious wait, but eventually Kieran comes out of the cave with the help of the police, covered in blood but alive.

Everyone holds a memorial on the beach for Gabby and Bronte. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Time jumps forward, and we see the police find Bronte's laptop in Ash and Sean's garden, while they also unearth Gabby's skeleton in the caves. Meanwhile, Sean is charged with murder.

Sue goes to see Brian and Verity, and apologises for thinking Brian was guilty of murder, and tells them all the charges have been dropped. Mia tells Kieran he should stay in Tasmania with his parents until they have settled into their new house in Hobart - he asks her to stay with him, and she agrees.

Later, everyone gathers on the beach to remember Bronte and Gabby, and Kieran tells his parents they are planning to stay for as long as they want them there, and Verity is thrilled to have her family together again.

Bronte's parents are also at the memorial and hand Trish Bronte's scrapbook that she made all about Gabby, which Trish loves. Olivia hands out little bunches of flowers and they all throw them into the sea in memory of Bronte and Gabby.

As the episode comes to a close, we see Bronte on her home video that she recorded about her investigation into Gabby's death and she signs off telling the viewers that she is looking forward to going home, going back to school and is excited for what's next... a future that she never got to live.

All six episodes of The Survivors are available on Netflix now.