The Survivors: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Survivors is a Netflix thriller starring Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha (in first look above).

The Survivors is a Netflix thriller series set in the stunning landscape of Tasmania, an Australian island, and is based on the bestseller by Jane Harper.

Set in the fictional town of Evelyn Bay, with its towering cliffs and awe-inspiring natural beauty, it features Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as Kieran Elliot, who returns to his hometown with his young family to see his ailing father and emotionally distant mother.

However, he’s still haunted by the events of 15 years ago, when two people drowned and a young girl went missing. And when the body of another young woman is found on the beach, long-buried secrets rise to the surface. Bridgerton star Yerin Ha plays Kieran’s partner Mia Chang.

“I often describe the show as a Trojan horse,” says showrunner Tony Ayres. “It’s a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery. Because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother’s love and the mother who just cannot afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series The Survivors…

The Survivors is a six-part series that will launch worldwide on Netflix from Friday, June 6, 2025.

Is there a trailer for The Survivors?

Yes, there's a trailer for The Survivors which starts with some dramatic scenes at sea. You can watch it below…

The Survivors | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Survivors plot

The Survivors follows Kieran Elliot who returns to his hometown in Tasmania 15 years after a tragedy there saw two men die and a girl called Gabby go missing.

When a body is found on the beach, Kieran sees the similarities between this girl’s fate and Gabby’s and he find himself weighed down by guilt. And the death brings to light long-held secrets about the missing girl and the killer hiding in their midst.

The Survivors cast

Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliot

Aussie actor Charlie Vickers plays Kieran Elliot in The Survivors. He also plays Sauron in the Prime Video TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He’s also been in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Palm Beach and Medici.

Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliot on the case in The Survivors. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Yerin Ha as Mia Chang

Yerin Ha is playing Kieran’s partner Mia in The Survivors. She plays Sophie Baek in Netflix period drama Bridgerton and she’s also starred in Dune: Prophecy, Halo, Bad Behaviour and Troppo.

Who else is starring?

Other cast and characters in The Survivors are Robyn Malcolm (Heartbreak High) as Verity Elliott and Damien Garvey (Nautilus, The Artful Dodger) as Brian Elliott.

Robyn Malcolm as Verity. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Thom Green (Apple Cider Vinegar) plays Sean Gilroy, George Mason (The Power of the Dog) is Ash Carter and Jessica De Gouw (The Crown) is Olivia Birch.

Jess De Gouw as Olivia. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Miriama Smith (Darby and Joan) is Detective Senior Sergeant Sue Pendlebury, Johnny Carr (Strange Creatures) is Detective Alex Dan, Martin Sacks (Ocean Boy) is Julian Gilroy and Julian Weeks (Apple Cider Vinegar) is Liam Gilroy.

Johnny Carr as Dan, Miriama Smith as Pendlebury. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Finally, Shannon Berry (The Wilds) is Bronte Laidler, Catherine McClements (Pieces of Her) is Trish Birch and Don Hany (Neighbours) is George Barlin.

Shannon Berry as Bronte. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Survivors

The Survivors was filmed in an area of Tasmania called Eaglehawk Neck, and is set in the town of Evelyn Bay, where the book takes place, but which author Jane Harper created out of a number of different places. The series showrunner is Tony Ayres.