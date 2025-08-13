007: Road to a Million season 2: release date, host, challenges and everything we know

Brian Cox is back as The Controller for S2 of 007: Road to a Million.

Eight new pairs of ordinary people are bracing themselves to be shaken and stirred as they embark on an exciting James Bond-inspired global adventure in season two of Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million.

Here's everything we know about the new series...

This hotly anticipated second series of 007: Road to a Million is available on Prime Video, with all eight episodes landing on Friday, August 22.

Who's fronting the series?

Brian Cox will be watching the duos' every move from the Control Room. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Succession star Brian Cox is back in the hot seat as The Controller and this time the stakes are even higher as the duos must now compete directly against each other - rather than individually - in a series of physical, psychological and strategic 007-style missions against the clock, with the poorest performing pair each episode being eliminated.

Talking about what's new for series two, Brian says: "There's more interaction between me and the contestants and the show is infinitely more Bond-related. I now have an assistant in the control room which feels very Bond. She gives me information on the contestants as I watch them on monitors - it’s more dramatic than last time."

What kinds of challenges will the contestants be up against?

From scaling towers in Bangkok to wreck diving with sharks in the Bahamas, each location is straight out of a Bond movie.

In the first episode, contestants bungee-jump off Luzzone Dam in Switzerland, re-enacting actor Pierce Brosnan's iconic leap as Bond off the Verzasca Dam in 1995 film GoldenEye…

"The contestants really get to see and do some extraordinary things - it’s a sheer spectacle, but it also confirms to me why I’m in the control room and not doing the competition!," says Brian. "I’d never bungee jump in a million years - but one person's definition of fun is quite different from another's!"

As well as having to embrace the physical side of the challenges, the change in gameplay means that the couples will now get to play mind games with each other...

"I'd be good at that," says Brian. "That's where I’d excel, because I understand how people tick, and their strengths and weaknesses. It’s quite hard to know who's actually going to win. I'm not very good at predicting that because all sorts of things can happen along the way."

And, as The Controller, Brian's job is to toy with the duos and exploit any weaknesses...

"I suppose that’s part of my character as The Controller; the cat and mouse thing," he says. "There’s a father and son who made a mistake at one point and I felt very empathetic. The Controller is not openly compassionate, but he's not without sensibility and sensitivity to who these contestants are."

High flyers: Will Dan and Dylan take a leap off Luzzone Dam in Switzerland? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Presumably, there are eliminations. How do they work?

The two slowest pairs on each mission must face off against each other in the Killer Question - an immersive, high-tension brain-teaser that will result in one pair being eliminated.

At the end of the series, having defeated all their rivals, the final surviving couple face The Controller in person in London to get their hands on the whopping £1 million prize.

"That puts people into a very pressured situation, that I personally would never want to put myself into," admits Brian. "I'm not very competitive in that way. I see why people want to do these things but I reserve judgement and get on with my job - which is to be controlling!"

007: Road to a Million S2: Is there a trailer?

There sure is. Prime Video recently dropped an official trailer - take a look at what fun awaits!

007: Road To A Million S2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

All eight episodes of 007: Road to a Million are available on Prime Video from Friday, August 22.