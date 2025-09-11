Sophie Willan officially revealed as new Sewing Bee host in surprise change

The BBC has announced that Sophie Willan will take over from Sara Pascoe as the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Sara has been at the helm for three series, but the BBC has decided to mix things up by having Alma’s Not Normal star Sophie taking over.

Sophie also featured in the first series of Ludwig opposite David Mitchell.

The star will make her debut in the show's upcoming Christmas special before fronting the new series when it arrives on BBC One and iPlayer next year.

Current presenter Sarah Pascoe (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions)

Cal Turner, Commissioning Editor, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie Willan to The Great British Sewing Bee. With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room alongside Patrick and Esme. We’d also like to thank Sara Pascoe for three brilliant series — her humour and charm have been a joy for viewers and stitchers alike."

Tom Davies, Executive Producer Love Productions says: "We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the Sewing Room."

The BBC also took the chance to thank Sara for her contribution to the show.

Sophie follows in the footsteps of Sara, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Joe Lycett and Claudia Winkleman. The show has been a huge hit for the BBC, first launching in April 2013.

Esme Young and Patrick Grant continue as judges (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions)

The final of the current series will air next Tuesday on BBC1 at 9 pm, which will be Sara's last appearance. The finalists tackle three challenges in their bid to be crowned this year's winner. They begin by following the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue.

In the transformation challenge, they make garments using sheer fabric before finally tackling the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Three finalists, three challenges — but only one will be crowned as the latest champion.