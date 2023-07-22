Ludwig: cast, plot and all you need to know about the detective comedy series

Ludwig is a comedy series on BBC1 featuring the comic talents of Upstart Crow star David Mitchell who is known for playing quirky characters, and does so again here. He plays as a solitary loner John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor who has to step into the shoes of his identical twin, DCI James Taylor, when he disappears off the face of the earth.

John is a quiet Luddite, who designs puzzles for a living under the pseudonym Ludwig. He doesn’t own a mobile phone, TV or computer, and barely steps out of his front door, but he makes the brave decision to assume his brother’s identity in order to track him down and bring him home. But given that his brother is a successful cop, running Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team, it might just prove to be the biggest puzzle John’s has ever faced.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC1 comedy series Ludwig…

Ludwig is a six-part comedy series that will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. There’s no release date yet but we’ll update you as soon as we know when it’s due to hit our screens. Also we'll update with a US channel and International air date.

Ludwig plot

The story follows John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor, a quiet man who’s never been married, never had a family and is quite content to lead a quiet life, designing puzzles under the pen name Ludwig. He refuses to engage in the latest technology and rarely leaves his home. But then, John’s identical twin, detective James Taylor, goes missing and John decides the best way to find him is to assume his identity. The problem is James is a DCI, with a crime-solving team of cops depending on him. John might be the master of all things cryptic but this might be the one puzzle he can’t solve.

Ludwig cast — David Mitchell as twins John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor and James

David Mitchell as John and presumably his twin James, who is missing. David is well known for his comedy partnership with Robert Webb, which produced shows such as Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and The Two Faces of Mitchell and Webb. He played William Shakespeare in the BBC2 comedy Upstart Crow and has also been in Back, Jam & Jerusalem, Blunder and Doctors and Nurses. David is team captain on the quiz show Would I Lie to You? and hosted David Mitchell’s Soap Box. He was a presenter on 10 O’Clock Live and Outsiders and a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

David Mitchell has starred in many British comedies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Ludwig?

The remaining cast for Ludwig hasn’t been announced yet but as soon as some names are released, we’ll update you on here.

Is there a trailer for Ludwig?

There's no trailer for Ludwig yet, but when the BBC releases one, we’ll post it on this page.