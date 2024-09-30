Ludwig season 2: everything we know

David Mitchell is expected to return as John "Ludwig" Taylor for Ludwig season 2, although the BBC is still to officially confirm the news.

We're assuming reading this guide you've watched the end of the first series, beware, there are major spoilers ahead if you haven't!

The first series of Ludwig followed David Mitchell's reclusive puzzle solver character as he headed to Cambridge to help his sister-in-law Lucy Betts-Taylor (Anna Maxwell Martin) track down her husband, his cop twin-brother James, who'd vanished in the middle of a case. It received glowing reviews and the ending perfectly sets up a second series.

Here's everything we know...

Ludwig season 2, assuming it's confirmed, will likely screen in the autumn of 2025.

Ludwig season 2 plot

Is Chief Constable Ziegler corrupt? (Image credit: BBC)

While we don't have any official plot details, we can make some logical deductions about where the series is heading. The final episode of Ludwig season 1, saw John help Lucy escape a wrongful murder charge but in doing so he had to reveal to some of the team that he was not James, but John. He initially turned down a job offer as a police consultant but then accepted it and season 2 will see him in this post.

It will be interesting to see how the show will achieve the same level of humour given that he will no longer be pretending to be a cop. But not everyone knows the full story, including the suspicious Chief Constable Ziegler. At the end of the first series, we see John and Lucy take away box loads of files written by blogger Sinclair, who was murdered. The second series will see John investigate what's in those files and whether Ziegler was involved in Sinclair's death.

James revealed that while he did think there was something evil going on within the Cambridge police force, the real reason he vanished was because he wanted to leave his family. It's heavily hinted at in the first series that John is in love with Lucy and with his brother now out of the way John has a chance to explore his feelings. Might John and Lucy get together?

Ludwig season 2 cast

The key team are expected to return (Image credit: BBC)

All the key cast are expected back except obviously Sophie Willan, whose character Holly Pinder was murdered in the final episode of series one. So joining Ludwig again is likely to be Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch, Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans and Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ronan Ziegler.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.