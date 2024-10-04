Where is Ludwig filmed? Can you visit the beautiful locations?

Ludwig is charming audiences with its quirky mix of mystery, murder and puzzles — and its beautiful Cambridge location.

With a cast of familiar faces including David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin, the "cosy-crime" comedy-drama has really won viewers' hearts.

And the gorgeous setting hasn't hurt, either. Cambridge is obviously a real place, but some of the locations in the show are fictional. And some of the settings that are meant to be in Cambridge, were actually filmed elsewhere.

Luckily for fans of the show, most of the locations are easily accessible whether by wandering around the city, or on a punt tour down the River Cam.

So where is Ludwig filmed?

St John's College

St John's College is a very striking building (Image credit: BBC)

St John's College is one of Cambridge's most striking locations and it features prominently in Ludwig, especially in episode 3 where John is investigating the murder of a tour guide in a church.

The church where the murder takes place is part of the college. So are two of the splendid buildings John visits when he takes his own walking tour in an attempt to recreate the photos taken by the ill-fated guide.

The good news is, St John's is open to the public.

Lady Margaret Boat Club

Lady Margaret Boat Club boasts impressive cloisters for John to examine! (Image credit: BBC)

The impressive cloisters that also feature on John's whistle-stop tour of the city are part of St John's College too. They belong to Lady Margaret Boat Club — the rowing club for students at St John's.

Bridge of Sighs

The Bridge of Sighs is a popular tourist spot (Image credit: BBC)

Just like Venice, and Oxford, Cambridge has its own Bridge of Sighs — a popular spot with visitors to the city.

The Mathematical Bridge

(Image credit: BBC)

It may look more modern than the other bridges in the city, but Cambridge's Mathematical Bridge was actually built in the 18th century. Though it looks curved, at closer examination you can see it's made up entirely of straight lines — clever!

It's part of Queen's College and the Riverside Building, on the right, is the city's oldest waterfront building.

Kitchen Bridge (Wren Bridge)

The Wren Bridge is known as Kitchen Bridge. Yes, that is John's head poking through the pillars! (Image credit: BBC)

The Wren Bridge wasn't built by Christopher Wren but it was built in tribute to him. It's more commonly known as the Kitchen Bridge, and it's part of St John's College.

Moor Park Mansion

You can visit Moor Park Mansion — with a bit of planning (Image credit: BBC)

In episode 2, John investigates a murder at Bryce Manor — a beautiful white stately home. Bryce Manor is actually Moor Park Mansion near Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire.

Film buffs might recognise it from World War Two drama A Bridge Too Far. Moor Park is a golf club and a swanky wedding venue, as well as a popular filming location and you can book a guided tour if you'd like to visit.

St James School

In episode 5, John heads back to school to uncover the truth about a murder. The imposing setting is St James School in Ashford, Surrey.

Because it's a school, it's tricky to visit this location.

2, The Square

The modern police station where John is posing as his brother is actually a building called 2, The Square in Stockley Park — not far from Heathrow Airport.

While it's in use as an office building, you can walk alongside 2, The Square and admire its striking architecture.