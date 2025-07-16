How to watch Bookish online or on TV from around the world

Writer and actor Mark Gatiss has his latest show premiering on Wednesday, July 16, and we'll help you watch Bookish from wherever you are.

Bookish is set in post-war Britain and it's about an antique book seller who helps the police in solving crimes by using the knowledge he's collected from the books in his store.

Gatiss created the show and he stars as the main character, called Gabriel Book, and the cast is rounded out by Polly Walker, Daniel Mays, Elliot Levey and Joely Richardson.

If you're a fan of mystery series or Gatiss himself, here's how to watch Bookish online or on TV.

How to watch Bookish in the US

We know where Bookish will air in the US, but not when. The show has been confirmed to be broadcast via PBS at some point in the broadcaster's '25-'26 season.

PBS is free to watch from via its PBS App, and it also has a cable channel available via many providers as well as two live TV streaming services, those being DirecTV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Bookish in the UK

In the UK, you'll be able to watch Bookish on U&Alibi or via streaming. You'll be forgiven for not knowing how to watch this channel.

This is a channel owned by UKTV and as such, it's a premium one which you'll be able to watch through pay TV providers. Sky TV is one such option.

Two episodes will air each Wednesday from Wednesday, July 16 at 8pm and 9pm, for three weeks (so, six episodes in all).

Alternatively you can stream the series on Sky TV and Now TV through their video-on-demand libraries, and all six episodes will be available for viewing from Wednesday, July 16.

How to watch Bookish everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Bookish, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

