How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North: stream the Aussie drama series online

Jacob Elordi stars in the long-awaited adaptation of a popular Richard Flanagan book: The Narrow Road to the Deep North debuts on Friday, April 18, and we'll help you find a way to see it.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is about the life and times of a man called Dorrigo Evans, played by both Elordi and Ciarán Hinds at different times of his life. We follow Evans as he has affairs, fights in the Secod World War, becomes a prisoner of war working on a railroad and, later in life, comes to terms with all that he's experiened.

As it wasn't created by a specific broadcaster or streaming service, there's been a little confusion about how people can watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North, with some release information quite vague and more released just days before the show was set to come out. But I've hunted around to find the correct information; here's how to watch the show.

By the way if you haven't read the book, you can find Richard Flanagan's novel of The Narrow Road to the Deep North listed on Amazon here.

How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the US

Thanks to a last-minute acquisition, The Narrow Road to the Deep North will stream on Prime Video in the US.

Prime Video is a service that you can use if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for an annual plan, though there are Amazon Prime free trials to help you out.

How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the UK

The BBC has announced that The Narrow Road to the Deep North will be broadcast on its channels in the UK, and also streamed on iPlayer, meaning that licence fee payers will be able to watch the show for free.

What the BBC neglected to mention, though, is when we'll be able to watch the show. Our TV schedule shows that the series isn't airing on BBC1 any time soon and the BBC's published list of new shows arriving on iPlayer through April doesn't mention it at all.

So we may have to wait a while before The Narrow Road to the Deep North is available to watch in the UK.

How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in Australia

You'll be able to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in Australia by signing up for Amazon Prime, because the show will be available to stream on Prime Video.

A subscription to Amazon Prime, required to watch Prime Video, costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 for an entire year, making it one of the cheaper streaming services out there.

How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!