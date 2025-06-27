Be warned if you watch Poop Cruise on Netflix you might never look at a lasagna in the same way!

I finally got around to watching the most talked-about show on Netflix currently, no not Squid Game season 3, but Poop Cruise!

The documentary, which is currently topping Netflix's most-watched movies list in the US and UK, charts how the 2013 Carnival Triumph Cruise went so badly wrong. An engine-room fire left the 4,000 people on board stranded at sea without power or flushing toilets. It led to raw sewage flowing down the corridors, and there's one moment I just can't stop thinking about.

If you like lasagna, perhaps don't read on… right so, you've been warned! One of the ship's chefs, Abhi, recalls how things got so bad people were covering their poop with toilet paper, creating layer after layer of toilet paper and poop which he desribes as being like a poop lasagna!

Abhi said, "I really had to go, number two. And I found this public restroom, and I go inside. And it was the most nastiest thing I have ever seen in my life. People were covering the poop with the toilet paper, and then again pooping on top of it. So it was layer after layer after layer. It was like a lasagna."

The voyage on the Carnival Triumph was meant to be a luxury cruise — a four-day round-trip from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico. However, it turned into a nightmare when the power went out. The passengers, many of whom slept on deck to avoid the stench, were infamously told to poop into red bags and chef Abhi recalls that didn't work out so well especailly for one person who attempted to throw their poop bag off the boat!

Abhi says: "People were throwing their red bags on the lifeboats. Somebody threw a poop bag and the wind blew it back onto somebody on the open deck downstairs. And that person was like: “What the f***k?!"

In the 55-minute documentary, we see passenger camera footage of what happens when 4,000 people don't have access to flushing toilets. Yep, it's not pretty. One passenger boasts of how they managed to avoid using a red bag by not going to the toilet for a number two for days, which is kind of impressive in a strange way!

If you’ve got the stomach for it, Poop Cruise is a highly entertaining watch as you listen to all the yucky stories from the passengers and the crew. Luckily, everything worked out ok in the end with the ship being towed safely to port in Mobile, Alabama.

Carnival has made the following statement: "The Carnival Triumph incident over 12 years ago was a teachable moment for the entire cruise industry. A thorough investigation following the incident revealed a design vulnerability which was corrected and led Carnival Cruise Line to invest more than $500 million across our entire fleet in comprehensive fire prevention and suppression, improved redundancy, and enhanced management systems, all in support of our commitment to robust safety standards.

"This is in addition to our vigorous Health, Environmental, Safety and Security (HESS) protocols that guide the entire Carnival Corporation fleet as we maintain our commitment to industry leadership in this area. We are proud of the fact that since 2013 over 53 million guests have enjoyed safe and memorable vacations with us, and we will continue to operate to these high standards."

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is on Netflix now.