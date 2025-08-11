The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire fights back?

Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Claire (Hayley Erin) went through her rehabilitating transformation in the wake of her breaking free from Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) control, we think she’s been treated as if she is one of the most naive people in Genoa City.

Victor (Eric Braeden) treats his granddaughter as if she’s too innocent to be involved with Kyle (Michael Mealor) or entangled in the crosshairs of the Abbott/Newman feud. Kyle acts as if his girlfriend is unable to comprehend just how ruthless Victor can be. Then you have Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who behaves as if she can dance circles around Claire’s intellect, manipulating the “newest” Newman whenever she wants. All in all, we believe Claire is being grossly underestimated, which is why we think she’ll soon shock people when she makes it apparent that she’s not to be toyed with.

Back when Jordan was giving her final goodbye to her great-niece, the deranged villain warned Claire that while she may be Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) daughter, it was Jordan who raised her. Jordan warned that she'll always be a part of Claire, and that could become evident very soon.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 11, Claire shares with Victoria some of her concerns about her relationship with Kyle. In particular, Claire tells her mom about Victor’s failed plot to break up #Kylaire and about Audra’s suggestion that something romantic occurred between her and Kyle in France. Victoria comforts her daughter and urges her to trust Kyle, noting Audra was likely playing mind games.

Well, fast forward in the episode, and Claire gets an eyeful when she sees Audra plant a kiss on Kyle to get a rise out of him. This certainly won’t help with Claire’s insecurities that Kyle is hiding something from her (which he is in terms of his kiss with Audra in France). Furthermore, the smooch may push Claire too far.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that in addition to dealing with Audra’s threats to her relationship, Claire is currently dealing with the grief of losing her father and the anger of being hurt by Victor. All these emotions may prove too much for her. Heck, in the same episode, Victoria even expressed this sentiment to Jack (Peter Bergman).

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, we can imagine a scenario in which Claire takes a page out of Jordan’s book and plots revenge. We’ve previously suspected that Claire would go after both Kyle and Audra, but perhaps Claire reserves her hard feelings exclusively for Ms. Charles. If we’re right, Claire may take aim at Audra’s relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the wake of Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) death, we’ve noticed how friendly Victoria and Nate have become, especially when he needed support himself in the wake of Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) death. We wouldn’t be surprised if Claire made note of this and opted to destroy Audra’s relationship by pushing her mother into Nate’s romantic orbit. Playing matchmaker for her grieving mother to take down an enemy may sound a little callous at first. However, given Nate and Victoria have a romantic history and he’s always treated Victoria with the utmost respect, Claire could see the relationship as a win-win.

Hayley Erin and Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Taking things further, if destroying Audra’s relationship isn’t enough, we can see Claire pumping Holden (Nathan Owens) for more information on his dealings with Audra in California to weaponize the information and wreak even more havoc on Audra’s life. Oh, and we’d love it if Claire even went as far as to seek out Tucker (last played by Trevor St. John) to partner with him to get some Audra revenge. After all, he’s likely still holding a grudge against his ex for what happened with Glissade.

All in all, Audra may want to watch her back. Something tells us she is playing with fire, antagonizing Claire.