The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon become key in bringing down Cane?

We completely understand that after The Young and the Restless’ Nick (Joshua Morrow) suffered his nearly lethal injury at Cane’s (Billy Flynn) horror estate in France, the Newman heir wanted to spend some time recuperating. However, given he was well enough to attend Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) memorial service in support of his sister and niece, we think he ought to regain his focus on this Cane threat. Not only him, but Sharon (Sharon Case) as well.

Now, why are we singling them out? Well, we’ve been thinking about the time the exes spent together being held hostage in that storage room on Cane’s estate.

Specifically, in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on July 23, Nick and Sharon found an old trunk, and looking through it, saw old family photos of the De Leon family from the 1920s. Nick and Sharon assumed the family owned Cane’s property before him, and the De Leon family was the same family who owned Chante de Leon winery, a company that stopped producing wine years ago.

Furthermore, Nick and Sharon surmised that Cane went through the trouble of destroying the vineyard on the estate to construct his now-infamous maze. They couldn’t figure out why Cane would go through the trouble of destroying the vineyard or buying the property.

These tidbits of information have largely been forgotten. Shortly after Nick and Sharon made the discovery, he was badly injured, Chance (Conner Floyd) was murdered and everyone was concerned about getting back to Genoa City.

Having said all of that, we truly believe it may be imperative for Nick and Sharon to recall what they learned in France and start doing some digging around these facts. Their discovery and subsequent digging could be key in learning more about Cane’s mysterious six years spent away from Genoa City, which in turn could help stop him in his ambitious takeover plans.

We previously suspected that Nick and Sharon’s findings could lead to the revelation that Cane lied about how he became a billionaire. That there was a chance he married an heir from the De Leon family and managed to con the family out of their money. It’s not too far of a stretch to believe that logic, especially considering Cane and his father have a history of being con artists.

But who knows, maybe the De Leon angle leads to an even bigger revelation. We would find it odd that writers went through the trouble of having Nick and Sharon go through the trunk and not later have that information become vital to figuring out Cane.

Either way, given all the mystery surrounding Cane and his ambitions, and his apparently bottomless pockets, it’s looking like he presents an all-hands-on-deck situation. So Nick and Sharon better start pulling their weight.