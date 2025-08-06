The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Audra usher in the return of a villain?

Now that all the major players from The Young and the Restless are back in town, everyone is processing the aftermath of all that happened during Cane’s (Billy Flynn) disastrous French event.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is trying to determine if Chancellor is worth getting into business with Cane and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He's also fuming with Jill (Jess Walton) for lying about Cane this whole time (keep in mind he doesn’t seem that upset that his nephew is dead).

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) is going on a tear. He’s taking Adam (Mark Grossman) to task for not using Newman Media to go after Billy, he’s determined to get revenge on Cane and he’s not letting up on his disdain for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

Speaking of Victor, Kyle and Claire, during the week of August 4, after Victor attempted to publicly embarrass Kyle at Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) funeral, Claire finally put her foot down with her grandfather and took him to task for his interference in her love life. Furthermore, she’s now more determined than ever to move in with her boyfriend, disregarding Victor’s feelings.

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, before this big move happens, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 6, Kyle tells Claire about Victor giving Audra (Zuleyka Silver) Vibrante in exchange for Audra sabotaging the #Kylaire romance. That information moves Claire to press for details on how Audra expected to ruin their relationship with some mere flirting? Claire knows she wouldn’t break up with Kyle just because Audra flirted with him.

Things get interesting when Claire asks Kyle if anything happened between him and Audra in France that she needs to know about. Instead of telling the truth about him kissing Audra to trap her, Kyle claims absolutely nothing occurred. Because this is the soap world, we can only assume that this lie will come back to bite Kyle, especially since we believe there’s a good chance the close encounter was recorded.

Whether Claire learns the truth via video footage or by some other means, we suspect the truth may awaken her dark side. It’s worth pointing out that when Kyle told Claire his version of events, Claire responded with, "Let her [Audra] come for us. I will enjoy making sure she backs the hell off. She has no idea who she’s up against." These words sound like she’s ready to play dirty if necessary.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Additionally, we can’t forget the haunting sentiment Jordan (Colleen Zenk) made before she died. Jordan essentially told Claire that while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) may be her mother, it was Jordan who raised her, and there’s a part of the villain lying inside of Claire. We’ve been waiting for the not-so-sweet side of Claire to re-emerge, and Kyle and Audra’s betrayal may cause that to happen.

If we’re right, we fear what may be next for Kyle and Audra. Claire’s past plotting with Jordan has shown she can be manipulative and cunning. Should Claire now take the villainous part of her great-aunt and mix it with her grandfather’s masterful ability to think ten steps ahead, Claire could become the most dangerous person in Genoa City.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.