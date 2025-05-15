The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Audra’s drunken night together?

Watching The Young and the Restless’ Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on screen lately is like watching a corporate game of Chicken between exes. They’ve each vowed to take down the other and are on a collision course until one of them blinks first, realizing they have too much to lose to get entangled in a vendetta. Sadly, it’s starting to appear neither one of them will blink until it’s too late.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 15, Kyle and Audra run into each other at Crimson Lights, and they, of course, mix words. She brags about her company, Vibrante, and her new revolutionary product. He suspects she’s lying to get under his skin, but she doubles down that she indeed has something that will make a splash in the cosmetic world. As the two continue sharing their usual contentious banter, Holden (Nathan Owens) nearby takes it all in.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After Kyle and Audra go their separate ways, Audra runs into Holden. He confronts her about her interaction with Kyle, correctly guessing they were once involved. Holden further makes a quip about the likelihood that Nate (Sean Dominic) probably wouldn’t have been pleased to see her recent interaction with Kyle. Audra dismisses Holden’s concerns, and he replies by making flirtatious advances. She becomes adamant that she has no desire to rekindle anything romantic with Holden, and she pushes him to stay away from her.

Over with Kyle, he meets up with his Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) and tells his parents about running into Audra. He’s insistent that he needs to get to the bottom of Audra’s claims about a revolutionary product. Jack and Diane wisely advise Kyle not to let Audra get into his head and to drop his quest. Diane, in particular, warns him that this could put further strain on his relationship with Claire (Hayley Erin), which already is taking hits because of Victor (Eric Braeden). But Kyle just can’t let it go.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Later, with Claire, Kyle tells his girlfriend that he wants to investigate Audra and claims he has to get close to Audra to do that. He assures Claire that he won’t do anything inappropriate or too devious, but that doesn’t stop Claire from having her concerns.

Having said all of that, we can’t help but be concerned about the future of #Kylaire. With Kyle planning to get close to Audra to spy, and Audra already on a mission from Victor to break up Kyle and Claire, it’s not looking good for the duo. We can imagine a scenario in which Kyle and Audra trade barbs over cocktails one evening at the Athletic Club. As the two continue going back and forth, their disdainful exchange turns into flirtatious banter, and under the influence of alcohol, they have a night to remember, getting a room at the Athletic Club.

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

To add a soapy twist to this scenario, let’s say on their way upstairs together, someone like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) or Holden witnesses the interaction. Both Phyllis and Holden would likely use the information at some point to greatly benefit them, which would leave Kyle and Audra squirming, as neither one would want Nate or Claire to know about their cheating scandal.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, this is all just a hunch we have about Audra and Kyle landing in bed with each other again. But the two seem to enjoy playing with fire and playing each other, so it seems like a logical step.