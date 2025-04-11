The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Audra’s alliance leads to three big fallouts?

You’d think The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) would have learned her lesson about scheming with Victor (Eric Braeden) after the last time they partnered up to take Glissade away from Tucker (Trevor St. John). While Audra was effective in wrestling the company from her ex, in the end, Victor burned her repeatedly. Not only did he not appoint her the sole CEO of the company, making her work alongside Kyle (Michael Mealor), but The Mustache eventually fired her from Glissade altogether at Kyle’s urging.

Fast forward to the present, and Victor recently proposed to Audra the opportunity to run a division at his company if she plots against Kyle and exposes him as someone not good enough for Claire (Hayley Erin). Audra told him she needed time to think on the proposal, and in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 11, she gives her answer.

Before she meets with Victor in the episode, she sits down with Sally (Courtney Hope) to discuss the matter. Sally doesn’t mince words and cautions her friend about trusting Victor in any kind of deal. Furthermore, Sally is worried that Audra working with Victor could tank Audra’s relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic), who certainly isn’t a fan of the Newman patriarch. But Audra doesn’t think Nate has to know about all her particular dealings with Victor. Overall, Sally just doesn’t like the idea of Audra using herself or someone else to entice Kyle to cheat on Claire to prove the Abbott heir is a playboy.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sally leaves Audra with a lot to think about, but none of it is enough to overcome Audra’s desire for a jumpstart in her career and the chance to get revenge on Kyle. Audra later shows up at the Newman Ranch and tells Victor she’ll accept his offer, provided he doesn’t just put her in charge of a Newman division, but instead, gives her a company she can run without his interference. Plus, she wants his promises written down in a business agreement so he can’t backtrack later. He eventually agrees to her demands, but emphasizes that Audra has to come through with exposing Kyle for who Victor thinks he is.

With all that being said, this plan reeks of disaster. While a multitude of things can happen, we strongly think that this #VAudra collab will bring about the destruction of three pivotal relationships in Genoa City.

Michael Mealor and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

First, we can actually imagine Audra proving successful in coming between Kyle and Claire. With Summer (Allison Lanier) also gearing up to split the couple and Victor’s disapproval hanging over them like a dark cloud, Audra’s ability to tip the scales may be relatively easy. Additionally, Kyle and Claire have yet to really say the L word to one another, so we have to question if their bond can really survive everything being thrown at them.

Next, we suspect that Audra and Nate are headed to Splittsville. Given she has to prove Kyle is a player and isn’t exactly above enticing him using herself as "bait," and considering Nate would never approve of her doing Victor’s bidding, Audra’s relationship with Nate may be doomed. Nate could catch Audra and Kyle in a compromising predicament. Even if Audra were eventually to explain the truth and tell Nate that she has no romantic feelings for Kyle, Nate might not be able to get past all the deception.

The last relationship on the chopping block is not of the romantic variety, but familial. We suspect Claire would eventually learn of her grandfather’s duplicity and grow to be furious. She’s heard stories about the lengths Victor will go to in order to interfere with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) relationships, but to experience Victor’s plotting firsthand is something else entirely. Now, could Claire forgive her grandfather down the road? Sure. But like any other member of Victor’s family, it may take some time, tears and outrage.