I like The Young and the Restless’ Tucker, but I don’t like the idea of him returning as Aristotle Dumas

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on April 3, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) suspected that all the clues they’ve collected about Aristotle Dumas so far point to Tucker (last played by Trevor St. John) being the man behind the mystery. Right away, I wasn’t crazy about the idea for a few reasons.

For starters, as much as I’ve loved St. John’s portrayal of Tucker and want him back on the soap’s canvas, I’m not sure I want this to be the storyline that ushers him in. It’s been made abundantly clear by Victor that he knows Aristotle because the two have a history of being business rivals, competing over company acquisitions.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As ruthless and meticulous as Victor is, it would ring as odd to me that he had no idea Aristotle and Tucker are one and the same after all this time. Tucker has been a rival of The Mustache for years, and Victor is a person who is meticulous about gaining intel on his enemies. So again, I’d find it pretty unbelievable that Tucker has managed to pull this huge con on Victor.

I’m also not a fan of Aristotle being a vehicle for Tucker’s comeback, as I always imagined him returning with some more flair and boom for both Victor and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Victor and Audra truly wronged Tucker when it comes to Glissade, and I anticipated that at some point, he’d be back with a big helping of revenge for them both. However, as the Aristotle storyline stands now, it only appears as if Victor is in the crosshairs. Unless Aristotle has been manipulating Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) connection to Holden (Nathan Owens) this whole time with hopes that Holden would break up Audra and Nate (Sean Dominic), I'm not sure how Aristotle could blow up Audra’s life.

Daniel Goddard, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If I had it my way, Aristotle would actually be Cane (Daniel Goddard). Jack (Peter Bergman) dropped a minor clue during the week of March 31 that led me to suspect Cane could actually be Aristotle, and Goddard has been teasing a surprise on his social media. Cane returning to the soap after years of being away would line up with some of the Aristotle clues, and if he is attempting to acquire Chancellor, we suspect he’s trying to do so to win Lily (Christel Khalil) back. If he gets the company from Victor, I can picture him giving the business to Lily as a grand gesture.

Additionally, if Cane is Aristotle, it would be fun to watch him try to compete for Lily’s heart against his own protégé in Damian.

I should also mention the possibility that Aristotle could actually be tied to the upcoming arrival of Billy Flynn’s character. If that’s the case, I’m led to ask if Flynn will portray a member of the Prentiss family. For those of you who don’t know, the Prentiss family is one of the original families of Genoa City, who had a run-in with a younger Victor Newman.