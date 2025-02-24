The Young and the Restless spoilers: Damian’s boss Aristotle is really…?

We have to give it to The Young and the Restless’ Damian (Jermaine Rivers). He’s a man of many mysteries and apparently, the company he keeps is just as puzzling.

To give a brief recap, Amy (Valarie Pettiford) blows into town and informs Nate (Sean Dominic) that he has a brother who is so hard to keep up with. Nate has to hire a private investigator to locate him, despite Damian being a successful businessman. Then once the investigator makes some headway and Nate makes contact with his long-lost older brother, Damian tries tricking him by sending Holden (Nathan Owens) to pretend to be Damian.

Fast forward to a recent conversation with Lily (Christel Khalil), and Damian says that he attained his career achievements in the business world by legitimate means, but doesn’t share much about his meteoric rise.

However, thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden) doing some digging for Lily, viewers learn in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on February 21, that Damian’s rise to success was peculiar. The newcomer essentially was given ownership of two profitable companies with no money. Furthermore, Damian runs the companies through the parent corporation, Arabesque. But the kicker here is that all of this is true on paper only, as the real owner of the businesses and corporation is a man named Aristotle Dumas.

Christel Khalil and Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When Lily heard all of this, she instantly recognized the continued reference to The Count of Monte Cristo that’s been at the heart of this Damian story. Although she’s never heard of this Aristotle Dumas fellow, the Newman patriarch has. The Mustache notes that while he’s never met him, he does know that Aristotle is a man who always seems to be ahead of the fluctuating markets, signaling he’s incredibly brilliant or doing some unsavory practices. Victor later asks Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to do some more research into Aristotle.

With all that being said, we’re starting to wonder who Aristotle is ourselves. If our hunch is correct, Victor and Michael will get to the bottom of unearthing his identity soon, and we think even The Great Victor Newman could be shocked at what they uncover. Could Aristotle be a big blast from the past? One that may actually spell bad news for Victor if he does too much digging?

Eric Braeden, The Young & the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Going way back in the bowels of Young and the Restless history, one of the core families of Genoa City was the Prentiss family. They happened to own quite the business until The Mustache snatched it away. This left Lucas Prentiss (Tom Ligon) to come up with a scheme with Lorie Brooks (Jaime Lyn Bauer), in which she would seduce Victor and convince him to marry her. Then right before the wedding, she would get him to sign over the company to her so she could get it back into the hands of the Prentiss clan. The scheme worked and left Victor embarrassed (a rare feat ever accomplished).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucas wound up leaving Genoa City, and from what we were able to find (as this storyline predates us), the company just faded away somewhere. However, what if Lucas left town and built this identity of Aristotle? He’s proven he’s willing to color outside the lines to get what he wants.

Then with the more poking around Victor does into his business, Lucas resurfaces in Genoa City for a showdown. It would be rather interesting to bring the one man that really bested Victor back to town, and for him to attempt to do it again. Arguably not even Jack (Peter Bergman) has been able to deal such a blow to Victor’s ego, and with Victor in rare forms these days, someone of Lucas’ caliber may be up to humble him.

Now it’s worth mentioning, the actor who played Lucas is in his 80s and may not be up for returning to the soap. So we can picture a recast or even a descendant of Lucas and the Prentiss family returning. With all the nods the writers seem to be giving to the past of the soap in recent years, this is a theory we are willing to consider.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’re also willing to consider that somehow Aristotle could be Tucker (Trevor St. John). Now the likelihood of this being the case seems rather low considering it would mean that neither Audra (Zuleyka Silver) nor Ashley (Eileen Davidson) would have any idea about a secret Tucker identity, two women who know him better than anyone.

However, Tucker is a man of many mysteries himself and always has a scheme in his back pocket, so we can’t rule it out. But if Tucker is Aristotle, him resurfacing could spell bad news for Audra and Victor after they stole Glissade from him. (But as a fan, we’d love to have St. John back on the canvas in the role.)