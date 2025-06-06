The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas accomplishes what Victor couldn’t?

For weeks now, The Young and the Restless canvas has been engulfed by the mystery of Aristotle Dumas. Every major player in Genoa City (and fans at home) has been asking the same questions. Who is the man behind Aristotle? What is Aristotle after? And will Aristotle really best The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)?

Hopefully, these are all questions that will be answered starting with The Young and the Restless episode airing on Friday, June 13. The date of Aristotle’s highly anticipated party at his summer home in Nice, France. Given he had exclusive invites sent out to the movers and shakers of Genoa City, we assume he’ll finally reveal himself on his turf and have loads of surprises in store.

Speaking of the guest list, in a big shocker, Adam (Mark Grossman) apparently wasn’t invited, despite Aristotle inviting Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Although Adam played it cool when talking to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about being snubbed, it seemed like he was slightly taken aback. However, he eventually deduced that it was best he wasn’t going, as the whole party seems like an elaborate trap.

Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Going back to Victoria, while she initially had plans on attending the French bash, Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) health has taken a turn for the worse. In The Young and the Restless episode from June 5, Victoria shares with Nikki and Nick her concerns about Cole, who is now in the hospital.

Given Cole isn’t showing signs of improving yet, Victoria tells her mom and brother that she’s going to stay behind to look after him, skipping Aristotle’s party. Although she’s unwavering in her decision not to go to France, she’s still concerned about what Aristotle is up to.

Having said all of that, we tend to agree with Adam about this shindig being a trap. We can’t say for sure in what way it’s a trap at this point, but him staying behind in Genoa City is a good thing. And now with Victoria also staying in town (although she may be a little occupied with Cole), Victor will have two people he trusts with his businesses in town to take care of things if something goes wrong in France.

This leads us to our point. Aristotle may launch a few attacks on the Newman family or Newman Enterprises that require Adam and Victoria to actually work together on their own accord and trust one another. Sure, Victor has tried to force his son and daughter to work together in the past and press them to trust each other, but whatever truce The Mustache creates between the siblings is usually short-lived. And while Victoria, as co-CEO of Newman Enterprises, is technically Adam’s boss (as he’s the CEO of Newman Media), the two haven’t really been seen interacting that much, and Victor has been around as a buffer.

Mark Grossman and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Aristotle pulls a stunt at his party that demands an immediate response from the Newmans, it looks like Adam and Victoria may have to join forces to put a stop to it. Even if Aristotle takes a step toward gaining control of Chancellor, Victoria and Adam will have to team up to protect Victor’s empire. Heck, with Claire (Hayley Erin) in town, she’ll also need to pitch in to help protect Chancellor.

We’ll say this, we hope our theory here rings true, as we’d like to see Victoria and Adam really bond, even if the bond is created in corporate battle. We’re tired of the two having this hate/hate relationship. Add some love to the mix. Heck, Adam has seemingly changed over the last year. And if these two start over in their sibling relationship, let bygones be bygones and actually become friendly after an Aristotle crisis, that’s something Victor has failed to accomplish.