The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily and Devon facing a threat, but not from Aristotle Dumas?

As far as mysteries go in daytime, The Young and the Restless is burdened by one big one lately named Aristotle Dumas. For months now, his name has been on the lips of almost every major player in Genoa City, causing a stir as to who he is and what his intentions are, and yet, everyone still remains clueless about the identity of the mystery tycoon. Everyone, that is, except for Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She is the only one who has technically met him, a luxury not even the CEO of his companies, Damian (Jermaine Rivers), has experienced.

Since Amanda’s arrival back in town, she’s been rather cagey about revealing any details on her new boss. In her meeting with Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil) and Nate (Sean Dominic), Amanda only stated that Aristotle had no desire to go after Winters, but was eyeing Chancellor, not happy to see Billy (Jason Thompson) essentially ousted by Victor (Eric Braeden). Amanda also dropped the nugget that Aristotle admired what Devon, Lily and Nate have at Winters, and she relayed that Aristotle believes Neil (Kristoff St. John) would be proud of them.

Right away, our alarm bells went off. With theories already out there (including one of ours) that Aristotle could be Cane, we felt Amanda’s words strongly suggested our Cane theory may be right. Our suspicions were only heightened in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 22.

Bryton James, Christel Khalil and Sean Dominic in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In a pretty entertaining showdown between Amanda and Abby (Melissa Ordway), one in which Amanda takes a few jabs at Abby about her affair with Devon, Amanda slips up and shows another card in her Aristotle hand. The savvy attorney claims Aristotle is “trying to protect Winters.” This, of course, has us asking, “From what?” Should Winters be bracing for a threat that has nothing to do with Aristotle?

If someone or something is preparing an attack on Winters, we couldn’t think of too many people with an ax to grind against the Winters/Hastings clan. Lily, Devon and Nate don’t necessarily have a long list of enemies like Victor. Heck, Amanda would likely be the person with the biggest grudge, and it doesn’t make sense for Aristotle to hire her if he truly is trying to protect Winters and she really wanted to go after it.

Daniel Goddard and Tristan Rogers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then we thought about Cane’s father, Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers). Colin once stole Devon’s fortune and once worked with Neil to plot against Devon when father and son were at odds. It’s possible Colin is attempting to make a comeback to stir up trouble for the Winters clan again, and Cane, as Aristotle, caught wind of his father’s plans and is attempting to block his father’s attempts. Aristotle could also still have his eyes on Chancellor in this scenario, by the way.

All in all, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next with this Aristotle Dumas mystery, because details about this storyline continue to be sparse.

