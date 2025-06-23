The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane’s still hiding a secret about his wealth?

Now that the cat is out of the bag on The Young and the Restless that Cane (Billy Flynn) has been Aristotle Dumas this whole time, many of his guests still find themselves perplexed by the revelation and curious to know what else he’s hiding.

Aside from Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), no one seems to trust Cane and his intentions, and they squarely believe he has more skeletons in his closet. We tend to side with the majority on this one.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 23, Victor (Eric Braeden) tries to get more clarity about Cane as the two men talk one-on-one. Cane shares that his father, Colin (Tristan Rogers), got sick about six years ago, and the illness pushed Colin to reconcile with his son.

As they reconciled, Colin allegedly helped Cane become incredibly wealthy by investing in cryptocurrency and land. Once Colin died, Cane realized he wanted a fresh start. This is where things get interesting.

Billy Flynn in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

As part of his fresh start, Cane wants to get rid of the businesses he built up as Aristotle Dumas. He offers them to Victor in exchange for Chancellor. Victor being Victor, flat-out rejects Cane’s offer. However, we suspect Cane is far from finished trying to get his hands on a crown jewel of Genoa City.

This brings us to our point. We can’t shake this feeling that Cane's wealth didn’t come from completely legitimate means. Colin was a con man who once stole Devon’s (Bryton James) fortune and framed Cane for the crime.

Cane himself has a history of shady misdeeds, which include pretending to be Jill’s (Jess Walton) son at one point. It’s hard to believe the father/son duo became billionaires in six years by some “fortunate” decisions, especially when Victor has already suggested that Aristotle Dumas always suspiciously came out on top in business deals.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eric Braeden and Billy Flynn in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

If we had to guess, one of two things may be at play here. Either Colin wasn’t completely honest with Cane about where he got the seed money to gift to Cane in their joint business ventures. Or, in the six years Cane’s been gone, he decided to fully follow in his father’s footsteps and embrace a life of crime, just adding his own level of sophistication to acquire a massive fortune in the corporate world. We tend to lean toward the former theory, but aren’t ruling anything out.

As more shoes continue to drop in this new Cane mystery, we’re just going to have to sit back and watch. More bombshell revelations are likely to come in the near future.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.