The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane’s next move to get Chancellor stuns everyone?

For months now, the word around The Young and the Restless canvas has been that the mysterious Aristotle Dumas was after Chancellor. Now that Cane (Billy Flynn) has revealed himself to be Aristotle and asked Victor (Eric Braeden) directly for the company, we have to think the showdown over the legacy business is about to get very interesting.

As we said, Cane asked Victor to sell him Chancellor. Not only that, but Cane was willing to give Victor the businesses he built up as Aristotle Dumas in exchange for Chancellor. However, The Mustache was having none of it and told Cane there wasn’t a deal to be made. Of course, that was music to Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) ears when she heard about Victor’s rejection of the deal, as she has no intention of parting ways with the company that once belonged to her best friend, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper).

Considering all the buildup about Aristotle/Cane wanting Chancellor, we think Cane has a plan B already in the works. After giving it some thought, we can’t help but think there’s a chance Cane’s next move has to do with Jill (Jess Walton) and her sale of the corporation to the Newman patriarch.

Eric Braeden and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

We won’t pretend to be legal experts by any stretch of the imagination, but we think Cane can deal a devastating blow to Victor and make a giant leap in attaining Chancellor by getting a court to invalidate Jill’s sale by questioning her capacity at the time everything unfolded.

When Jill decided to sell Victor Chancellor, it was during a time she was still very much recovering from her heart episode. Although she professed to be doing better at Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding to Devon (Bryton James), we believe she ultimately wound up going back to Europe to continue some treatment.

Backing it up even further, before Jill decided to sell Chancellor, she was actively stepping back from the business to tend to her heart issues and left Billy (Jason Thompson) in charge alongside Lily (Christel Khalil). Yet, Billy made the grave error in judgment to fire Lily, hire Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who at the time was still on probation for her fraud charges, and he was insistent on changing the name of the company, despite the legacy of the Chancellor brand.

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We say all that to say, though it may be a stretch, Cane can use all these instances to paint the picture that perhaps Jill wasn’t in the right frame of mind to ever sell Victor Chancellor in the first place. The right attorney, like Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), would really have to convince a judge, though.

Not for nothing, it’s worth pointing out that Billy, Chance (Conner Floyd), Lily, Devon and Abby are all guests at Cane’s party and happened to be witnesses to Jill’s business acumen when all these events were happening. We don’t think for a second these individuals would speak against Jill to disparage her character, but if the right questions are asked by Amanda in court, their intent behind their answers won’t really matter.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Should our wild theory ring true, and Amanda proves successful in contesting the sale of Chancellor to Victor, then we have to think about what happens next. Presumably, the company would revert back to Jill with Victor chomping at the bit to “repurchase” it again. However, would Cane be able to convince his “mother figure” to sell to him instead? And what of Billy, would he not see this as his chance to get the company back?

Once more, this is all based in theory at the moment. It’s just hard to see many ways in which Cane gets his hands on Chancellor without Victor giving it to him.