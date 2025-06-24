The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance murdered because of Cane?

In a shocking twist in daytime, The Young and the Restless’ Conner Floyd is parting ways with his Chance character and heading to Days of Our Lives to play Chad DiMera . This, of course, is funny as Billy Flynn formerly portrayed Chad on Days and is now on The Young and the Restless as Cane Ashby.

At the time of publication, there was no word on whether Floyd’s departure would prompt the powers that be at CBS to recast Chance. As such is the case, we can’t say whether or not Chance will continue to be an integral part of The Young and the Restless fabric, or the character will be sent to places unknown or meet a fatal demise.

With all that being said, we couldn’t help but let our minds wander and think about what could potentially happen with Chance. Then came The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 24.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

After Victor (Eric Braeden) makes it perfectly clear to Cane that he won’t be selling Chancellor, and Cane gets an earful from Lily (Christel Khalil), who blasts him again for this whole deception and for thinking he has a chance at a reunion with her, Cane pulls Chance for a private chat.

Cane apparently asked Chance to be there with them all in France because Chance is a detective (although, we’re pretty sure his Genoa City jurisdiction doesn’t extend to Europe, but we digress). Then Cane says something even more peculiar. He tells Chance, “I need you. Cause if I’m not mistaken, by the end of the week, I suspect someone is gonna try to kill me.”

And just like that, these foreboding words make this whole Aristotle Dumas party feel as if a murder mystery is brewing. While Cane thinks his own life is in danger, we can’t help but question whether someone else’s life hangs in the balance. Someone like Chance.

Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can picture a scenario where someone indeed goes after Cane. However, playing hero, Chance steps in front of a bullet or knife blade to protect and serve, and is killed in the process. It would be a devastating blow to the show’s canvas, as Chance is the only biological grandchild of Phillip Chancellor II, and the Chancellors are already a thinning breed in Genoa City these days.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also not hard to picture Chance dying in a case of mistaken identity. If a murder plot kicks off and the suspect isn’t anyone from Genoa City, then perhaps someone from Cane or Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) shady past comes around and spots Chance, thinking he’s Cane. Then, in a rash moment, the killer murders Chance by mistake.

Again, Chance’s death is all theory at this point. We’d actually hate to see the Chancellor bloodline dealt such a devastating blow. The Chancellors used to be one of the most powerful families in Genoa City.