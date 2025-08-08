General Hospital spoilers week of August 11-15

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 11-15.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 11

"Anna warns Jason. Josslyn and Vaughn check into the Five Poppies. Britt is threatened. Alexis ponders a legal maneuver. Tracy is disappointed in Cody."

Tuesday, August 12

"Drew encounters Willow. Jason summons Alexis. Carly confronts Marco. Chase is ordered to make an arrest. Emma is determined."

Wednesday, August 13

"Britt is reprimanded. Anna demands intel from Brennan. Willow briefs Elizabeth. Rocco reassures Gio. Drew makes a stunning declaration."

Thursday, August 14

"Dante and Brook Lynn strategize. Michael encourages Gio. Stella urges Kai to fight for Trina. Chase confides in Willow. Molly tries to reason with Drew."

Friday, August 15

"Jason is a man on a mission. Isaiah asks Felicia for advice. Curtis is shaken. Drew manipulates Michael. Joss is frustrated."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of August 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4: "Anna encounters Obrecht. Ava makes a proposal. Britt is taken aback. Chase runs into Gio. Ric and Molly meet for dinner."

Tuesday, August 5: "Jason confides in Sonny. Michael shares his suspicions. Carly and Lucas have a frank discussion. Willow tries to make amends. Sidwell attempts to deter Tracy."

Wednesday, August 6: "Sonny makes a connection. Chase confronts Michael. Lulu enlists an ally. Laura summons Dante. Danny advises Rocco."

Thursday, August 7: "Anna pulls some strings. Emma opens up to Trina. Jordan updates Laura. Brook Lynn confides in Sonny. Ava puts Ric to the test."

Friday, August 8: "Carly pitches an idea to Brennan. Drew seeks out Elizabeth. Britt defies orders. Lulu and Dante are livid. Anna gives her two cents to Jason."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.