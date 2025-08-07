General Hospital spoilers: Molly discovers the truth about Kristina, Alexis and Ric from…?

When it comes to the General Hospital world, you’d think none of the players on the canvas heard of the expression, “Secrets, secrets are no fun, secrets, secrets hurt someone." There are a number of secrets floating around Port Charles at any given time, and the people in Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) life are holding some whoppers.

Months ago, Kristina (Kate Mansi) thought she was doing the world a favor by cutting the brakes on Ava’s (Maura West) car. However, she failed to realize she cut the brakes on Ric’s (Rick Hearst) vehicle by mistake, causing him and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), a passenger in Ric’s car, to get into an accident instead.

Kristina immediately felt guilty about her actions and was content with not going to the police, but she found herself at the center of a blackmail scheme thanks to Ric and Ava.

Ric and Ava had enough evidence to get police to arrest Kristina for attempted murder, but decided to use what they had to force Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) into stealing money from the Cassadine estate belonging to baby Ace to pay them for their silence.

Alexis has maintained she’s doing the wrong thing for a good reason, wanting to keep Kristina out of prison and wanting to spare Molly from becoming outraged to learn her sister tried to kill her father. If you’re trying to run down the list of crimes in all of this chaos, we count attempted murder, accessory to a crime after the fact, obstruction of justice and embezzlement.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, and this being the soap world, Molly is bound to find out she’s being lied to by the people she thought she knew best. The only question is, how will she learn the truth? If we had to guess, she may start to unravel this tangled web of deceit thanks to Cody (Josh Kelly).

At the moment, Cody has been cozying up to Ava because Kristina paid him to seduce her away from Ric, believing that splitting up Ric and Ava would put a stop to the couple’s blackmail scheme. However, Cody has genuinely been building a bond with Molly. Given Cody’s habit of being a blabbermouth, we can imagine him eventually confessing to Molly about being hired by Kristina.

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Should that happen, Molly is likely to confront Kristina to question the motive behind such a duplicitous scheme. Kristina may pretend she was just doing this all out of a need to end a relationship between Ric and Ava, which Molly wasn’t a fan of herself. However, Molly is smart and may not buy that excuse.

We suspect Molly would then do some digging around until she discovered some clues and learned the truth. And should that happen, she is bound to be more furious than we’ve ever seen her.

Not only did her sister try to kill her father, but Molly’s immediate family has committed some serious crimes, and she works for the District Attorney’s office. Once Molly knows what they did, she’s obligated to report it as an officer of the court, but would she? Although we can’t say for sure whether Molly would turn her family over to the authorities, we are almost positive she’ll be outraged being forced into this position of having to decide.

While many Port Charles residents are worried about whether or not Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be headed to prison for kidnapping, money laundering or whatever else may arise in his feud with Sidwell (Carlo Rota), perhaps more attention should be paid to the fates of Kristina, Alexis, Ava and Ric.