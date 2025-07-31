General Hospital spoilers: can Elizabeth help Jason find Britt?

On General Hospital, Jason (Steve Burton) remains convinced the woman he saw in the airport was Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Even though Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) seems to genuinely think Britt is dead and grieves for her, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time a character cheated death against all odds.

Liesel said that Britt died in her arms and was cremated, but is that true? Jason is digging into what happened after Britt’s death to find out.

To find out, Jason is turning to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). Elizabeth hasn’t had much of a storyline since Lucky (Joshua Jackson) left, so it’s nice to see her having something to do. But how can Elizabeth help Jason prove Britt is alive?

Elizabeth has great instincts and loves a mystery. It’s possible Jason will confide his suspicions to her hoping she will help him talk through all the ways Britt might have possibly survived. The two have a long past, and a solid friendship, so Jason may feel like he can turn to Elizabeth for help even though she never really liked Britt.

It’s also possible that Jason wants Elizabeth’s help getting Britt’s records from General Hospital. Even though Britt’s records would be inactive after her death, her medical records could contain important information that could tell Jason more about where she could be.

And, if anyone else has accessed those records since her death that could mean she’s alive somewhere and getting medical treatment. Maybe she’s getting treated for Huntington’s? Her medical records might show if other doctors accessed them and where they accessed the records from. That could give Jason more insight into where Britt might be.

Rebecca Herbst in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Jason did find the Five Poppies spa online after remembering seeing the stranger who could be Britt carrying a Five Poppies bag. Maybe the spa is also a medical spa, which could explain why she’s been staying there. If she’s getting treatment for either Huntington’s or the effects of the poison that was supposed to have killed her it would make sense for her to be staying at a spa.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of the poison that Heather Webber (Alley Mills) used to kill Britt, the medical records could contain information about it. Knowing what poison it was, and how the poison works, would give Jason a starting point. From there he could start researching whether or not it’s possible for someone to survive the poison.

Jason needs proof before he does anything crazy like fly to Croatia, or tell Liesel that Britt might be alive. Elizabeth might be able to give him the proof he needs through Britt’s medical records and personnel file from the hospital. She may not want to help him because she never liked Britt, but she does really care about Jason, so she may help him just because he needs to know for sure if Britt is alive or dead.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.