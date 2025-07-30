Why South Park is not new tonight, July 30

Just a week after South Park season 27 debuted on July 23, the long-running Comedy Central animated series is taking a week off, as South Park season 27 episode 2 is not airing on Wednesday, July 30. The good news is that this won’t be an extended hiatus.

The next new South Park episode will premiere on Wednesday, August 6, on Comedy Central, confirmed in a preview shared by the South Park YouTube channel. But fans can still watch South Park on Wednesday, July 30, as Comedy Central is airing a more than 12-hour block of the show starting at 10 am and going through 10:30 pm.

South Park drew headlines with its season 27 premiere as they took direct aim at President Trump, putting him in a romantic relationship with Satan and portraying him with small private parts. The preview for South Park season 27 episode 2 teases that they likely aren’t done with targeting the president. Watch right here:

How much, if any of that footage, will actually be in the next episode of South Park is TBD, as creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone famously finalize episodes in the days leading up to air so they can be as timely as possible with their jokes.

Part of the reason that South Park has drawn so many headlines recently has to do with Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount. Prior to the South Park premiere Paramount was criticized for cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the no. 1 rated late night talk show, with some seeing it as capitulation to the Trump administration to help Paramount’s planned merger with Skydance Media, silencing Colbert, who has been a Trump critic; the merger was officially approved by the FCC on July 24. Though The Late Show will continue to be on air through May 2026, and Colbert has not held back on any Trump jokes since the cancellation.

South Park, meanwhile, had just signed a new five-year deal with Paramount prior to the show’s season 27 premiere, and have shared details on how they were able to get their Trump jokes into the first episode.

You can watch South Park basically all day on Comedy Central on July 30 if you have the cable channel (either through a traditional pay-TV provider or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV). Or you can stream any episode of South Park on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Again, South Park season 27 returns with its second episode on Wednesday, August 6, on Comedy Central.