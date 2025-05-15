How to watch The Chi season 7 online or on TV

Beloved Chicago-set drama The Chi season 7 returns to screens on Friday, May 16, and we'll help you figure out just how to see it online or on TV.

The Chi follows a large group of connected people who live in South Side Chicago as they go through life's dramas and turmoils. Season 7 promises to bring the women of the series to the front of the cast list.

There are fewer episodes of The Chi season 7 than its bumper two-part sixth season with 10 entries in all, but it means you won't need to wait the best part of a year for half of the episodes.

The release date of The Chi season 7 depends on how you plan to watch it, so there might be some confusion. So to help you out, here's how to watch The Chi season 7.

How to watch The Chi season 7 online

The Chi season 7 releases first online, and you'll be able to watch it on Paramount Plus on its Showtime tier.

Paramount Plus with Showtime, as it's called, costs $12.99 per month. It's the highest tier of Paramount Plus which allows ad-free streaming, live streams of CBS affiliates and, relevantly for The Chi, access to stream Showtime series.

You'll be able to watch the season premiere of The Chi season 7 on Friday, May 16, and new episodes will arrive on Paramount Plus weekly each Friday.

How to watch The Chi season 7 on cable

You'll have to wait a little while to watch The Chi season 7 on cable, but only by two days, so it's not a huge delay.

The Chi season 7 premieres on TV on Sunday, May 18, at 9 pm ET/PT, and new episodes take that same time slot weekly going forwards.

And what channel do they air on? That'll be Showtime, same as past seasons.

For non-cable subscribers, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all let you add Showtime for an extra cost (no live TV streaming service has it by default).

How to watch The Chi season 7 internationally

If you don't live in the US, you might have a hard time watching The Chi season 7.

No streaming release has been detailed for The Chi season 7 outside the US, and the show has historically been hard to watch outside the States.

In the past, the first few series of The Chi have been streaming on Disney Plus in certain regions but at the time of writing, only season 1 is on the platform in the US and UK. It's unlikely that season 7 will stream anywhere for the foreseeable future.

If you're really keen to watch The Chi season 7 and don't want to wait for a potential future release, you may want to use a VPN for streaming to do so...

