How to watch South Park season 27 online or on TV from around the world

You've waited over two years for it, but here it is: South Park season 27 finally hits screens on Wednesday, July 23 ready to skewer a brand-new selection of current affairs.

You know what South Park is at this point: it's an animated comedy about the inhabitants of a Colorado town that just seems to be the center of everything that goes on. It parodies various topics in the news, with the last few seasons addressing AI, TikTok and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Judging by its teasers and trailers, South Park season 27 looks set to depict a war with Canada, a series of plane crashes, ketamine use and... something about P. Diddy. Don't expect the series to shy away from divisive events.

Like many pre-streaming shows, the show is set to need some co-ordination to watch, especially for international viewers. So here's how to watch South Park season 27

How to watch South Park season 27 on cable

If you watch South Park season 27 on cable, you'll be able to see it before anyone else.

The series will air on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/PT every Wednesday from Wednesday, July 23. There are expected to be six episodes, which was the same count as in the last few episodes. That would cause the finale to be on Wednesday, August 27, but this episode count hasn't actually been confirmed at the time of writing.

If you don't have access to Comedy Central, you can do so via a live TV streaming service as these allow you to stream from cable channels over the internet on any smart device.

The most affordable that includes Comedy Central in its channel list is Philo TV, with a monthly fee of just $28 per month.

Your other options include Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Prices below:

How to watch South Park season 27 on streaming

If you don't want to watch South Park season 27 on cable, you can stream episodes, but each will be available online a day after it appears on Comedy Central.

That means they'll hit streaming weekly from Thursday, July 24, for about six weeks.

To watch episodes of South Park season 27, you'll need to access Paramount Plus. You can stream episodes from the basic $7.99-per-month plan, though Premim for $12.99 will let you watch ad-free.

How to watch South Park season 27 everywhere else

Outside of the US, South Park season 27 doesn't have confirmed release information. Past seasons have been tricky to see in various countries, so if you're away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the new season, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!