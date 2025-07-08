How to watch Big Brother 27: stream the 2025 season online or on TV from around the world

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Brother with new new season, Big Brother 27, which premieres on Thursday, July 10. We'll help you figure out how to watch it live or through catch-up.

Big Brother 27 brings back the show with a brand-new house and theme, and we'll get to new locations around the Hotel Mystère throughout the season.

We'll also enjoy a longer episode run-length and of course a brand new cast of housemates. Julie Chen Moonves returns to host and to keep an eye on the housemates.

Episodes air in the US on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with Fridays also seeing Big Brother Unlocked.

So here's how to watch Big Brother season 27.

How to watch Big Brother 27 on TV

On TV, Big Brother season 27 episodes will air on CBS, This is the most readily-accessible channels as most providers offer it.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday all at 9 pm ET/PT, and the Wednesday episodes will be bumper-packed with 90 minutes.

Big Brother Unlocked releases on Fridays and you can watch that in the same way.

How to watch Big Brother 27 online

Want to watch Big Brother season 27 online?

To do so live, you can do so with the Paramount Plus streaming service, but you'll need to be on the premium tier which costs you $12.99 per month.

That's because a perk of this tier is the ability to watch live streams from your local CBS affiliate, so you can see episodes as they air.

One day after each episode airs, you'll be able to watch them via Paramount Plus' on-demand library (which will work for subscribers in the cheaper Essential tier, $7.99 per month). This is the cheapest way to stream them online if you don't need to see them live.

How to watch Big Brother 27 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Big Brother season 27, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!