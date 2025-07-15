How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online or on TV from around the world
12 stitchers compete for the top spot
If you're a sewing fan you need(le) to find a way to watch the latest season of The Great British Sewing Bee which returns for its 2025 season on Tuesday, July 15.
In The Great British Sewing Bee, 12 contestants will compete in a series of challenges as their numbers slowly dwindle. Each week they'll embark on a Pattern Challenge, a Transformation Challenge and a Made To Measure Challenge, each of which will test their skill and cause one competitor to be knocked out.
The cohort of seamsters for the 2025 edition of The Great British Sewing Bee, otherwise known as season 11, includes retirees, students, bus drivers and office workers, all competing for the gold trophy.
So here's how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online or on TV.
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 in the UK
The Great British Sewing Bee is a BBC-made show, and episodes will air on BBC One. To watch them you'll have to tune in at 9 pm every Tuesday from Tuesday, July 15.
If you can't watch it live, instead you can see the episodes on iPlayer. You can use the BBC's streaming service to see episodes as they air via its live TV streaming function or after they show on BBC One as they'll be added to iPlayer's video-on-demand library.
These options are both free, but you'll need to pay your license fee for it to be the case.
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 in the US
At the time of writing, no release information for The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 has been provided in the US.
That's not a big surprise because, despite the show's international appeal, it traditionally hasn't been broadcast outside the UK.
So if you live in the US (or elsewhere) and want to see TGBSB, you'll have to find away to do so abroad...
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
