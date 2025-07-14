The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 14, 2025: Bill learns about Liam's tumor

Hope reveals that Liam has a brain tumor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 14, 2025.

We start the new week with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) sitting at Liam’s (Scott Clifton) bedside. They urge him to open his eyes as the nurse checks his vitals. Hope asks if he can hear them. The nurse thinks something always gets through. Steffy thinks Liam knows they’re there. Hope can’t believe this is happening after all he’s been through. Steffy blames Bill.

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to see his son. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) say this is all his fault. Bill knows he made a mistake with Luna, and he hopes that he doesn’t pay for it with Liam’s life.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tries to wrap her head around Luna being dead. Deacon (Sean Kanan) comforts her while Finn (Tanner Novlan) confirms what happened. She asks what happened, but Finn says she needs to focus on her own recovery. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and says she needs to speak with Finn privately. Once they’re gone, Deacon says he knows Sheila wanted to help Luna do the right thing. Sheila knows Luna hurt people she loved, including Deacon. But she wanted to try. Sheila breaks down into tears, feeling like a little piece of her died.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) comes to check on Liam. She hopes Liam wakes up soon. She asks Hope and Steffy if they have told Kelly or Beth what happened. Steffy says their daughters can’t lose their father.

Bill needs to see his son, but Ridge says the last thing Liam needs is to wake up and see Bill there. Bill runs off, and Ridge chases him. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrives and asks Taylor what happened. Ridge confronts Bill in an empty room, shoving him when Bill tries to get around him. Ridge tells Bill to do the right thing for the first time in his life.

Sheila tells Deacon that she wanted to believe Luna could turn her life around. Deacon points out that Luna was going to kill Steffy, and he’s so proud that Sheila defended her.

Finn wants to know what’s going on. Li asks him how he really feels about Luna’s death.

Naomi Matsuda in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge says his daughter almost died because of Bill. Liam is part of Ridge’s family, too, and he’s more a part of their family than he is Bill’s. If Liam dies, Ridge says he’ll rip Bill to shreds, but Bill says Ridge won’t need to.

Ridge asks when Bill changed. Honesty and moral compasses are nothing to him, and he demands love from his family, but he’s not capable of loving or respecting anyone, even his family. And that’s why he’ll end up being alone, Ridge says. Liam only needs Bill to love him, and Bill couldn’t do it.

Bill tells Ridge that he thought he had a good read on Luna, but Ridge says that either Bill didn’t care about his son being safe, or he didn’t care about what could have happened at all. Bill says there’s no excuse for what he’s done. Ridge says he’d better pray Liam pulls through. “Because if he doesn't, Billy Boy, this guilt is going to eat you for the rest of your days.”

Bridget confirms that Liam is stable when Grace (Cassandra Creech) walks in. She wants to examine Liam, too. Grace says they will let Steffy and Hope know if there is any change. Before they leave, Steffy tells Liam that they love him and need him to wake up.

Taylor says Sheila got shot. Liam is in critical condition, but he shot Luna to defend Steffy. When Ridge and Bill return, Hope asks why Bill is there because he’s the one who’s to blame for all of this. She asks him to leave, but Bill refuses. Hope says he doesn’t deserve their pity. She lets it slip that Liam has a brain tumor, and Bill, Brooke and Ridge react to the news that Liam had been struggling with cancer this whole time.

Li asks Finn to be honest with her about how he feels about Luna. He doesn't have to pretend. Finn says it’s complicated, but he’s still trying to process all of it. He says her life was wasted because it was full of unhappiness and trauma. He can’t believe his kid grew up like that, and he couldn’t do anything about it.

Then again, he says, he has to think about what could have happened to Steffy, Hayes and Liam. It all happened because of Luna. Li tells Finn that he’ll never have to see her again. Baker (Dan Martin) walks in and says that he was talking to the art teacher, and if Luna survives, she’s going back to prison for pulling a gun on her. Finn says Luna is dead.

Grace tells Bridget to go be with her family. Once she’s alone with Liam, Grace tells him that he can’t leave because he needs to be with his family.

Bill can’t believe what he’s hearing. Steffy says Liam didn’t want to tell him because Bill would probably tell him to man up and get over it. Bill breaks down, refusing to believe it. Hope says that even if Liam survives being shot, “the tumor is inoperable.” Bill can’t believe Liam kept so much from him. He would do everything in his power to save him, but Steffy says the only thing Liam knew was how selfish his father is.

Bill says he loves his boys and he would give his life for them. Hope says she listened to Liam for years, saying he tried so hard to win his father’s approval. Bill tells them that his son isn’t going to die. They just had a great conversation. Steffy says Bill had better hope Liam doesn’t die because they’ll have to tell their girls, and he’ll be sorry. Finn and Bridget rush up and tell everyone that Liam is responding.

Hope, Steffy and Finn rush in, and Steffy tells Liam to wake up for their daughters. They gasp when he starts to open his eyes. After a struggle, his eyes slowly open, and he sees Hope and Steffy. “Hey,” he says. Grace and Finn share smiles as Steffy thanks God he’s awake.